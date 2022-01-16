'After Life' Season 3: What happens in the finale?

After Life returned for a third and final season on January 14, 2022, on Netflix. The show has a humorous take on accepting death and taking the chance to give life a second go.

The creator of the show, Ricky Gervais, felt like after two perfect seasons, this was the time to say goodbye to his character, Tony Johnson. The six final episodes left fans teary eyed.

The communal spirit of After Life was more prominent in this final season. In his exclusive conversation with Digital Spy, Gervais had this to say about the show's ending:

"It's just that life goes on, you know? When we're all dead and buried, that field's still there, the Tambury Fair is still going, that tree is still there, and it's basically said that we all die, but not today."

After Life Season 3: A summary of the final season

Season 3 of After Life dealt with the "anger" stage of grief as Tony realized he did not want to do away with his life. He continued to find purpose in living life to the fullest, while helping everyone around him.

He decided to call off his relationship with Emma, as he believed he was still not ready to let go of his wife Lisa, who had passed away. Emma met new people and found a way to enjoy her life outside of work, while Anne and Paul were no longer shown together.

Pat and Roxy broke up as Roxy chose her career over him. Matt finally found a way to let go of things as he and Tony went to scatter his father's ashes.

After Life Season 3: A look at the series finale

In the final episode of the strongly-emotional After Life, Tony paid a visit to Lisa's grave in the final moments of season three, accompanied by her brother Matt. Anne was also present to share memories of her love and loss.

Tony went to a hospice and met with youngsters who were going through the same things that Lisa had. He eventually decided to cash in on her life insurance policy after being inspired by his meeting with the children.

However, Tony did not keep the money for himself and instead gave it away to the people in need. He helped out Matt with his business, Lenny with his wedding, his office members, and the kids at the cancer hospice with the money.

Tony appeared to be happier within himself and more at ease with his situation towards the end of the series. He could see his friends and co-workers having a good time and enjoying themselves as he walked around the fair.

This reminded him of his trip to the fair with Lisa, and he recalled their love and the fun they had together.

In the final, tear-jerking moment of After Life, viewers saw Lisa materialize next to Tony as he kept on walking with his dog, Brandy. Eventually, all of them disappeared, one by one, into the horizon.

