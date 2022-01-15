'After Life' Season 3 - 4 reasons not to miss the final season

Netflix returns with the third and final season of After Life, a celebration of life and death, streaming from January 14 onwards.

Summary:

After Life revolves around Tambury Gazette reporter Tony Johnson, who loses his wife Lisa to cancer. Survival is on the rocks as his insufferable cynicism and depressing behavior is a concern for everyone around him, and the series develops on him finding his purpose to live and love again.

From losing his father to sharing grief with fellow acquaintances, to helping children fighting for survival and accepting defeat in romance, to becoming just Tony himself, After Life emotionally bids goodbye in this final season.

After Life Season 3: 4 reasons you must watch it

1) The comedian, the writer, the actor Ricky Gervais

Playing the titular role of the widowed reporter Tony Johnson, the acclaimed comedian and actor Ricky Gervais is the star of the series, in more ways than one.

He has single-handedly created the show by writing, directing, and producing it while also playing the central protagonist who goes on an emotional journey of finding reason enough to survive.

2) Binge worthy episodes

Ranging on a running time of thirty minutes each, this comedy about the tragedy of life is an easy binge-worthy six episodes, which makes one roll on the floor laughing in one scene to bawling their eyes out in another.

3) Top notch dark comedy

There is not much of a difference between the real life and reel life character of Ricky Gervais in the show, who proclaims himself as a cantankerous funk who is insufferable as a human being when tragedy strikes.

Johnson is seldom accountable for his actions as he claims he can die any time he prefers to, and unleashes his cynicism on everyone around him.

Using crude language, funny imagery, a relatable plot line and dark comedy that borderline depend upon death, depression, suicide and other elements makes a unique appeal for the viewers of the show.

4) There's more to life that just giving up

The foremost reason why Netflix viewers find this show inspiring is that Johnson doesn't preach when he tells us that helping others and being kind is a bad thing. We find reason enough to believe that life has a purpose for continuing even when the ones we love leave us forever.

Finding hope amidst the crossroads of the losses of life is what makes this show truly memorable.

Edited by Ashish Yadav