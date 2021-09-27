How many wives does Akon have? All about the singer's belief in polygamy as wife Tomeka Thiam joins RHOA cast

Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, has joined the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, although it is unknown about the amount of screen time she will get.

Sources mentioned that Thiam would start shooting for the season on November 2021. It has not yet been revealed if she will be a regular, a friend, or will make a guest appearance.

It has previously been stated that Sheree Whitfield also plans to return to the show only if she gets full-time Housewife status.

Total wives of Akon

Akon has never revealed a lot of details about his family and said that he likes to keep them out of the limelight.

Polygamy is common in Africa, but the public is shocked by how the artist has confessed to everyone. Tomeka Thiam is his legal wife, and the other three are rumored.

Akon and Tomeka Thiam have known each other for 24 years. Sources say they are the parents of a son and daughter, while others say they have four children. Thiam frequently shares pictures of her children on Instagram.

Tricia Anna is another one of the singer’s wives. She is a well-known urban model and A&R representative of Akon’s label, Konvict Muzik. They reportedly broke up on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Rachel Ritfield is Akon's second rumored wife. She once mentioned that Akon is honest about his relationships and thoughts on polygamy. The name and details of the third rumored wife remain unavailable for now.

Akon’s views on polygamy

Back in 2000, the St. Louis, Missouri native spoke up about his personal life and beliefs on Angie Martinez's radio show. He admitted that he practices polygamy, which means having more than one wife or husband.

The 48-year-old said to Martinez that he is a polygamist and can have as many wives as he wants. Africans believe in the same, and his father has four wives.

Akon later said he was criticized for his comments. In an interview with AllHipHop.com, he mentioned that it started to affect those who had nothing to do with them.

He added that he could not talk much about it since it has destroyed other’s families and other things. He also said that people judge others based on their beliefs, and despite being a free country, it is not free.

