Who is Anna Maxwell Martin? All about Roger Michell's wife as "Notting Hill" director dies at 65

Director Roger Michell passed away on September 22, aged 65. The news was confirmed by his family members, though the cause of death has not been revealed.

Julia Roberts paid tribute to the director with whom she worked on Notting Hill in 1999. She called him a kind and gentle man and that it was the best time for her while she worked with him.

Samuel West 💙 @exitthelemming Numbed by the news of Roger Michell’s untimely death. We worked together on three films (Persuasion, Notting Hill, Hyde Park on Hudson) and a play (Betrayal).



He was a beautiful man and a consummate director: generous, authoritative, tasteful and so, so kind. I loved him, a lot. Numbed by the news of Roger Michell’s untimely death. We worked together on three films (Persuasion, Notting Hill, Hyde Park on Hudson) and a play (Betrayal).



Sony Pictures Classics also expressed its grief over the death of Michell. Calling Roger a world-class filmmaker, the company said he was one of the loveliest and warmest people.

Roger Michell is survived by his four children — Harry, Rosanna, Maggie, and Nancy.

Who is Roger Michell’s wife?

Roger Michell was married to Anna Maxwell Martin. She is a famous actress and has received two British Academy Television Awards for her role as Esther Summerson in BBC’s Bleak House and Channel 4’s Poppy Shakespeare.

She was even nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role in BBC TV’s Motherland and played recurring and lead roles in Line of Duty and Code 404.

Harrison Ford, Rachel McAdams, Roger Michell, and Anna Maxwell Martin at the premiere of Morning Glory (Image via Getty Images)

Born on May 27, 1977, the Beverley, Yorkshire, native did several school plays while attending Beverley High School. She then studied history at Liverpool University.

The 44-year-old joined the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and included the name Maxwell in her surname to distinguish herself from another member while she joined Equity.

Roger Michell and Anna Maxwell Martin relationship timeline

Roger Michell never revealed much about his personal life to the public. He met Anna Maxwell Martin while casting her as Sophie in the Australian play Honour.

The actress fell in love with the director and was cast alongside Daniel Craig in Enduring Love, also directed by Michell.

In an interview, the Free Agent star stated that Roger never showed any interest in her, but she was somewhere aware that he was perfect for her. They tied the knot in 2002.

The couple announced their separation in 2020, although the reason remains unknown. Roger Michell and Anna Maxwell Martin are parents to two daughters, Maggie and Nancy.

