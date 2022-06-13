"Trust is earned": Fans slam 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes over his cheating revelations on Episode 9

90 Day Fiancé was back with another dramatic episode on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour packed drama involved multiple arguments and disagreements between the couples as they tried to navigate their commitments and try to make the relationship work,
Although there are times when things are smooth between them, they usually find it challenging to adapt to each other's cultures and lifestyles. On a similar note are Thais and Patrick. While each has their own individual lives, the latter's past is still the subject of conversation. The fact that he "spoke to a girl" after they were together has made her wary of his whereabouts.
While the 90 Day Fiancé couple sat down for dinner, Patrick showered his fiancé with some gifts, including a brand new mobile phone. He soon revealed the real intention behind giving her the phone. He wanted Thais not to have his location anymore. Although he revealed that he had cheated on her with another girl while they were six months into the relationship, he felt that it was in the past and he wasn't doing it anymore.
However, Thai didn't buy any of it and made it very clear that if he cheated on her again, she would return to Brazil and not give him another chance.
90 Day Fiancé couple Thais and Patrick face trust issues in their relationship
Reasons for Thais not trusting Patrick were evident in this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The duo connected on a dating app, following which she ended up leaving her home country Brazil to make it work with him in Texas. They argued with each other over his older brother John living with him.
Although the couple moved into a new house, John's presence has still bothered Thais as she revealed there is no privacy between her and Patrick. While he admitted that the house is big enough for three people to live in, differences in lifestyle between the couple and John have always been an issue that has led to several arguments between the two.
Previously, John had made it clear to his brother that it was problematic for the latter to share his location with his fiancé and constantly let her know about his whereabouts. When the 90 Day Fiancé couple sat down to dinner, Thais was disappointed, knowing she couldn’t have his location.
Patrick explained why it was an issue to have each other's location and said:
"This gives me a lot of anxiety, love. It feels bad when I'm with somebody and they're the love of my life, and they don't trust me. It doesn't feel good."
When Thais asked him to explain why she couldn't trust him, he said he spoke to another woman in Texas while he was already in a relationship with his current fiancé. She exclaims that he "hooked up" with the girl, and while Patrick revealed it was just a kiss, she still didn't buy his trust.
In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that she had been jealous in her previous relationships because of her childhood memories when her father cheated on her mother. She confessed that for that reason, she still found it hard to trust men.
TLC's 90 Day Fiancé launched its ninth season, owing to the tremendous popularity of its previous installments. The show includes seven couples, Kobe and Emily; Kara and Guillermo; Shaeeda and Bilal; Patrick and Thais; Yvette and Mohamed; Biniyam and Ariela; and Jibri and Miona; in their journey to find love with each other and make the relationship work.