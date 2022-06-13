"Trust is earned": Fans slam 90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes over his cheating revelations on Episode 9

90 Day Fiancé was back with another dramatic episode on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour packed drama involved multiple arguments and disagreements between the couples as they tried to navigate their commitments and try to make the relationship work,

Although there are times when things are smooth between them, they usually find it challenging to adapt to each other's cultures and lifestyles. On a similar note are Thais and Patrick. While each has their own individual lives, the latter's past is still the subject of conversation. The fact that he "spoke to a girl" after they were together has made her wary of his whereabouts.

Fans were unimpressed with Patrick's past behavior. One fan tweeted:

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey twitter.com/HopeInspire/st… Hope S. @HopeInspire Oh wow! Patrick gives Thais a new phone with the condition that she does not need to know his location. Thais, you are about to marry this man. When are you going to learn how to trust him? Holding on to this stuff isn't good. #90DayFiance Oh wow! Patrick gives Thais a new phone with the condition that she does not need to know his location. Thais, you are about to marry this man. When are you going to learn how to trust him? Holding on to this stuff isn't good. #90DayFiance https://t.co/dg7yYOkUfG Patrick is a clown. He thinks he can have his cake and eat it too? He is a serial cheater and thinks he can have Thais's full trust ??? TRUST IS EARNED! #90DayFiance Patrick is a clown. He thinks he can have his cake and eat it too? He is a serial cheater and thinks he can have Thais's full trust ??? TRUST IS EARNED! #90DayFiance twitter.com/HopeInspire/st…

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé star Thais asking for Patrick's location

While the 90 Day Fiancé couple sat down for dinner, Patrick showered his fiancé with some gifts, including a brand new mobile phone. He soon revealed the real intention behind giving her the phone. He wanted Thais not to have his location anymore. Although he revealed that he had cheated on her with another girl while they were six months into the relationship, he felt that it was in the past and he wasn't doing it anymore.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance Patrick got Thaís her old cell phone too, he did it when they first started dating so that they could video chat & text easily #90DayFiance Patrick got Thaís her old cell phone too, he did it when they first started dating so that they could video chat & text easily #90DayFiance https://t.co/abwwCnY5e7

However, Thai didn't buy any of it and made it very clear that if he cheated on her again, she would return to Brazil and not give him another chance.

Read on to find out what fans think of this conversation:

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey Well Patrick is a serial cheater. I knew Thais wasnt crazy for hating John. She already is with a man who cheats on her and then demands she doesnt know where he is while he is doing it. #90DayFiance Well Patrick is a serial cheater. I knew Thais wasnt crazy for hating John. She already is with a man who cheats on her and then demands she doesnt know where he is while he is doing it. #90DayFiance

Shanique @NicoleShanique Thais gonna learn. Men will cheat with a real ug mug if they get the feeling. Doesn’t matter how fine you are. She must ain’t listen to Lemonade #90DayFiance Thais gonna learn. Men will cheat with a real ug mug if they get the feeling. Doesn’t matter how fine you are. She must ain’t listen to Lemonade #90DayFiance https://t.co/W3w1vM1T1J

مكتئب @YenisedAjete #90DayFiance Funny how Patrick neglected to state the reason Thais doesn't trust him so far this whole season..men aint Funny how Patrick neglected to state the reason Thais doesn't trust him so far this whole season..men aint 💩 #90DayFiance

Pee ohh sea @maxoxo_97 Thais is calling that girl ugly but she’s the real clown for staying with a guy that finds her beautiful enough to make out with #90DayFiance Thais is calling that girl ugly but she’s the real clown for staying with a guy that finds her beautiful enough to make out with #90DayFiance

Tania @Jus_Tania Watching this exchange between John & Thais makes me ask y would u ever want 2 be in a relationship with someone u need 2 track their whereabouts? Y ever would u want 2 be that pressed or stressed over a man? #90DayFiance Watching this exchange between John & Thais makes me ask y would u ever want 2 be in a relationship with someone u need 2 track their whereabouts? Y ever would u want 2 be that pressed or stressed over a man? #90DayFiance https://t.co/gcKVwAUcE2

Bernus Maximus @bernusmax Oh, now I see why Thais doesn't trust him. He's so shady, cheating on her. #90dayfiance Oh, now I see why Thais doesn't trust him. He's so shady, cheating on her. #90dayfiance

Felicia Powell @Felicia71740988 #90DayFiance Patrick is not looking like such a nice guy...telling Thais "to deal with it" about the Dallas move, talking behind her back to John, kissing and texting another girl after he started a relationship with her. #90DayFiance Patrick is not looking like such a nice guy...telling Thais "to deal with it" about the Dallas move, talking behind her back to John, kissing and texting another girl after he started a relationship with her.

realityfun @realityfun2 Did Patrick said “if this happen again you can have my location”?! Boy, Thais is GONE if you cheated again! 🤣🤣🤣 #90DayFiance Did Patrick said “if this happen again you can have my location”?! Boy, Thais is GONE if you cheated again! 🤣🤣🤣 #90DayFiance https://t.co/PsuxbrQvqx

Curious10665 @curious10665 #90DayFiance Thais and Patrick are a mess. Totally not ready for marriage. #90DayFiance Thais and Patrick are a mess. Totally not ready for marriage.

90 Day Fiancé couple Thais and Patrick face trust issues in their relationship

Reasons for Thais not trusting Patrick were evident in this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The duo connected on a dating app, following which she ended up leaving her home country Brazil to make it work with him in Texas. They argued with each other over his older brother John living with him.

Although the couple moved into a new house, John's presence has still bothered Thais as she revealed there is no privacy between her and Patrick. While he admitted that the house is big enough for three people to live in, differences in lifestyle between the couple and John have always been an issue that has led to several arguments between the two.

Previously, John had made it clear to his brother that it was problematic for the latter to share his location with his fiancé and constantly let her know about his whereabouts. When the 90 Day Fiancé couple sat down to dinner, Thais was disappointed, knowing she couldn’t have his location.

Patrick explained why it was an issue to have each other's location and said:

"This gives me a lot of anxiety, love. It feels bad when I'm with somebody and they're the love of my life, and they don't trust me. It doesn't feel good."

When Thais asked him to explain why she couldn't trust him, he said he spoke to another woman in Texas while he was already in a relationship with his current fiancé. She exclaims that he "hooked up" with the girl, and while Patrick revealed it was just a kiss, she still didn't buy his trust.

In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that she had been jealous in her previous relationships because of her childhood memories when her father cheated on her mother. She confessed that for that reason, she still found it hard to trust men.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé launched its ninth season, owing to the tremendous popularity of its previous installments. The show includes seven couples, Kobe and Emily; Kara and Guillermo; Shaeeda and Bilal; Patrick and Thais; Yvette and Mohamed; Biniyam and Ariela; and Jibri and Miona; in their journey to find love with each other and make the relationship work.

