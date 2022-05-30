"I should delete my account”- Valkyrae worries about people finding her on a dating app

YouTube Gaming star Rachel "Valkyrae" recently opened up about her biggest fear on a dating app. As fans might already know, Rae has always been quite private with her personal life, especially her romantic relationships.

However, recently during her, May 30, 2022 livestream, the 100 Thieves co-owner opened up about her experiences on the dating app and even shared the most adorable dating moments with her fans.

As of now, Rae is one of the biggest names in the streaming space. With over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.9 million followers on Instagram, Rae has certainly made her mark in the gaming community.

Naturally, with such an impressive fanbase, she is pretty popular among people. And that is precisely what Valkyrae is most scared about when it comes to dating or her dating experiences in general.

Read on to find out why the popular YouTuber is afraid of people finding her on the dating app.

Valkyrae reveals her biggest fears on a dating app

During her most recent livestream, popular YouTube Gaming streamer Rachel "Valkyrae" can be seen simply interacting with her chat viewers.

While revealing some of her dating experiences in her life, Rae hilariously opened up about people finding her on the dating app:

"You know I was, I was hesitant to talk about my dating app experiences because now I'm worried that people are gonna literally get on the dating apps to try and find me but I truly do toggle, I really do toggle on and off so. And plus you guys don't know which dating app I'm on"

Rae then went on to joke about it for a couple of minutes. She even pointed out that she is going to delete her account now so that people cannot find her on these apps.

"I'm just gonna delete my account. I'm gonna delete it. I'm not gonna delete it. Yeah, I'll don't do that, I mean it's whatever. It's not grindr."

Fans react to Valkyrae's dating app fear

As expected, Valkyrae's recent take on dating apps and dating experiences in general elicited a wave of curious responses from viewers.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers in the YouTube comment section.

EFans react to Rae's most recent dating app experience (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

This is not the first time Rae has talked about her past relationships during the livestream. She has been quite vocal against all the wild, baseless shipping. Just a couple of weeks ago, taking to her official Twitter handle, the YouTuber angrily reacted to fans shipping her with other content creators.

rae☀️ @itsraechill Please stop shipping me w/ friends.



It’s really uncomfortable & creepy. Literally EVERY guy friend I interact with comes with some random anonymous account/s making not only the worst/wildest assumptions but they get mad when I’m not interacting with their “favorite”. Insanity. Please stop shipping me w/ friends. It’s really uncomfortable & creepy. Literally EVERY guy friend I interact with comes with some random anonymous account/s making not only the worst/wildest assumptions but they get mad when I’m not interacting with their “favorite”. Insanity.

As per Valkyrae herself, unnecessary shipping can damage their friendship to a great extent and shipping her with every single streamer she collaborates with is distressing.

