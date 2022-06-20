Why are fans furious at Jibri Bell’s parents in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 10?

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 featured the six couples prepping for their wedding. While Episode 10 showed five pairs purchasing wedding outfits and items for their forever homes, Jibri Bell was seen having a serious conversation with his parents.

Jibri’s fiancé Miona was reluctant to stay at his home in South Dakota. Jibri lived with his parents who didn’t approve of Miona, and this made her feel uncomfortable at his house.

Ever since she arrived, Jibri’s parents (especially his mother) and friends have not been able to connect with her. Jibri’s mother appeared to be insensitive toward their relationship, and in the latest episode, his parents revealed that they wouldn’t even be coming to the wedding.

Fans are slamming Jibri’s parents on social media

In 90 Day Fiancé Episode 10, Jibri met his parents at a cafe because his parents believed that they wouldn't be able to talk at home without Miona overhearing.

His parents first asked Jibri about their wedding, and he stated that Miona wanted a beach wedding. This didn’t go down well with the parents, who preferred a wedding in South Dakota that they could plan out and invite relatives to. They said that Jibri didn’t give them enough time, and they would not be able to attend their son’s big event because of this.

Jibri’s mother then mentioned that he appeared stressed. She blamed Miona for her son’s stress and tried to convince him to postpone the wedding if he wasn’t ready. Jibri’s mom called Miona “controlling” for not allowing her son to have a private conversation with his parents.

His father said:

“My wish upon wish is that you guys just postpone this, and if it's something that you guys continue to want to do in six months or a year, you re-evaluate this and decide if you want to still be married.”

Viewers were not impressed with the way Jibri’s parents were trying to “manipulate” him regarding the wedding. Here's how fans reacted:

realityfun @realityfun2 🤦🏻‍♀️ Jibri’s mom uses therapy techniques to manipulate her son not to get married. Is this even legal?!?🤦🏻‍♀️ #90DayFiance Jibri’s mom uses therapy techniques to manipulate her son not to get married. Is this even legal?!? 😒🤦🏻‍♀️ #90DayFiance https://t.co/NXGhl6nJPI

Stephanie Bradley @stephw0472 Jibri’s parents (mother) needs to step out of his relationship. She is totally manipulating her son right now! #90DayFiance Jibri’s parents (mother) needs to step out of his relationship. She is totally manipulating her son right now!#90DayFiance

Wanderer @explorewithchar Omg, not Jibri’s parents saying they won’t attend the wedding #90DayFiance Omg, not Jibri’s parents saying they won’t attend the wedding #90DayFiance https://t.co/MC4EysD90e

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey Jibri's parents pretending they cant take time off for his wedding is the most bizarre thing I have ever seen. They got time to go to the coffee shop in the middle of the damn day but cant go to their sons wedding? #90dayfiance Jibri's parents pretending they cant take time off for his wedding is the most bizarre thing I have ever seen. They got time to go to the coffee shop in the middle of the damn day but cant go to their sons wedding? #90dayfiance

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 I don’t like how Jibri’s parents are putting all of his behavioral changes on Miona’s arrival. He has negativity coming from everyone he cares about including them. #90DayFiance I don’t like how Jibri’s parents are putting all of his behavioral changes on Miona’s arrival. He has negativity coming from everyone he cares about including them. #90DayFiance

Naves @vulnaviaj Jibri is an adult and his parents need to let him make decisions on his own. If it's a mistake, hopefully he'll learn from it. #90DayFiance Jibri is an adult and his parents need to let him make decisions on his own. If it's a mistake, hopefully he'll learn from it. #90DayFiance

Piña CoLola @PinaCoLola Smh parents of Jibri! If you don't support the marriage, say that! Don't tell him that the lack of planning and organization makes it so you can't attend the wedding. #90DayFiance Smh parents of Jibri! If you don't support the marriage, say that! Don't tell him that the lack of planning and organization makes it so you can't attend the wedding. #90DayFiance https://t.co/9ndpozAlSy

4_Jennie @cuivre10 #90DayFiance Why can’t Jibri’s parents attend the wedding?! If it’s to punish him for HIS choice for a wife….not good. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Why can’t Jibri’s parents attend the wedding?! If it’s to punish him for HIS choice for a wife….not good. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance

Timesha @OhMyMesha_x3 Jibri parents saying their not going to attend the wedding feels a bit spiteful and I’m not feeling it #90DayFiance Jibri parents saying their not going to attend the wedding feels a bit spiteful and I’m not feeling it #90DayFiance https://t.co/a9Sf2Xgzo9

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 Jibri’s parents playing these psychological mind games on him really bother me. Why wouldn’t you go to his wedding?! #90DayFiance Jibri’s parents playing these psychological mind games on him really bother me. Why wouldn’t you go to his wedding?! #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 10

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 featured five couples: Patrick and Thais, Jibri and Miona, Biniyam and Ariela, Bilal and Shaeeda, Emily and Kobe, and Kara and Guillermo.

Pat and Thaís were seen having a fight after the latter asked him about finances, and Biniyam was seen prepping for his MMA fight that left Ariela concerned. Shaeeda, on the other hand, went wedding shopping with Bilal’s sister, and Shaeeda took the opportunity to express concern about Bilal’s controlling behavior.

Emily was also seen shopping for her wedding gown with her family. Emily’s mother and sister were shocked after she showed them the engagement ring that she bought for herself. While her mom thought that she was mature enough to get married, her sister couldn’t believe that Emily bought a ring and felt that would hurt Kobe’s feelings if he found out about it.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 10 reads:

“Pat and Thaís fight over finances; Jibri's parents shift his mind on marriage; Bini enters the MMA arena; Bilal blindsides Shaeeda with talk of a prenup; Kara goes drinking without Guillermo; Emily reveals a wedding purchase she made in secret.”

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 airs a new two-hour episode every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 PM ET. Next week, the show will explore Yvette and Mohamed’s storyline as well.

