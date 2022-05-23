Was '90 Day Fiancé' star Biniyam Shibre an MMA fighter?

90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre is an MMA fighter and has a 2-0 amateur record.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality television series that airs on the American TLC channel. The series follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. It is uniquely available to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens, and therefore, they have 90 days to marry each other. The series made its debut on January 12, 2014, and has run for 9 seasons, with various spin-offs.

Biniyam Shibre was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In the second season of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way spin-off series, Shibre was presented to fans of the show by his fiance, Ariela Danielle. According to her, during his professional career, he had many different occupations like dancer, choreographer, martial artist, and gymnast, among others.

He decided to make use of his martial arts background and took part in two amateur MMA fights during his stay in the United States. The first fight took place back in 2017 when he was in another relationship. He fought at the Revolution Combat Championships 14, where he defeated Kyle Kaufman in the second round.

The second fight took place at Flex Fights: Battle Garden Vol. 3 in Westbury, New York. Shibre added a second victory to his amateur record by choking out Miguel Bernacet in the first round.

Watch Biniyam Shibre's second amateur bout below:

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg's story

Viewers first met Ariela Danielle and Biniyam Shibre on the heels of her divorce. She left her home in Princeton, New Jersey, to travel to Ethiopia.

They met there, and after three months of dating, Danielle found out that she was pregnant with Binyam’s baby only after returning to the U.S. She decided to travel back to Ethiopia to raise the baby with Biniyam.

When the couple settled down in Ethiopia, Danielle was admitted to the hospital with complications with regards to her pregnancy. She delivered her son, Avi, via emergency C-section.

Biniyam then opted to propose and Danielle accepted. However, their happiness didn’t last long as their son was in need of emergency hernia surgery. She took him back to the United States to provide the best medical help possible.

As Biniyam couldn’t go with them due to his visa issues, he stayed back in Ethiopia. During her stay in New Jersey with Avi, Danielle revealed that her fiancé was living a wild party lifestyle, which pushed her to the edge.

She decided to leave her fiancé because of a lack of trust, but changed her mind after the two met in Kenya. Despite constant fighting, the pair decided to move to the US.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 tell-all, Biniyam surprisingly reappared in the New York City studio show. He revealed that upon returning to Ethiopia for his interview, his visa was already approved. He reunited with Danielle in Princeton, New Jersey, and their new life in the U.S. will be featured in season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

