"Playing mind games": Fans address Ariela's hypocrisy over inviting ex-husband over for Biniyam's party on 90 Day Fiancé 

90 Day Fiancé couple Ariela and Biniyam are seeing some trouble in paradise. In the latest episode, the couple met Ariela's best friend and her ex-husband, Leandro. Biniyam had met him and stated his concerns about his wife meeting her ex. However, she still invited him to a family celebration.
Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela inviting her ex-husband over to a family gathering
In this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Ariela revealed that she wanted some relationship advice from her best friend Leandro, whom she was also married to for ten years before they split up. However, the duo was on good terms and, while meeting over for breakfast, discussed her relationship with Biniyam.
Ariela confessed that it was easier for Leandro to adjust to America than for Biniyam. She said:
"He's like seeing things slowly. You know, it's harder for him than it was for you. Because, you know, Argentina is so different from the U.S. but it's much more similar than Ethiopia."
Fans were shocked at Ariela bringing in her ex-husband when she had issues with Biniyam training with a woman. They took to social media to express their opinions.
Biniyam made it very clear at the beginning of the episode that he wasn't very comfortable with Ariela's relationship with her ex. In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star said:
"Leandro, when he visits, it's weird. In my culture, like, for talking like with ex-husband. like, is very disrespectful. But Ari, she says that 'me and Leandro, just, we are friend.' But sill, I feel Leandro, he's have feelings for Ari. I'm not sure, but I'm not comfortable with him."
The trio spoke about Biniyam's MMA fights before addressing concerns about his lack of time for Ariela and their kid Avi. She revealed that he was practicing his fights with a woman without her knowledge. Leandro was worried about the couple's lack of communication and said:
"It doesn't seem that you communicate enough. I used to make that mistake. I'm just telling you, so. I learned through time with other relationships too. I'm just telling you as an advice."
In a confessional on 90 Day Fiancé, Leandro said:
"Bini, he should worry more about how he's taking care of this relationship, Bini's not paying enough attention to her. And when you don't pay enough attention to your lover, well, that is when the relationship starts dying."
By the end of their conversation, Ariela revealed that they were planning to celebrate Ethiopian New Year's with Biniyam's family, following which she invited Leandro for the same. Although the MMA fighter hinted at him not being comfortable with his fiance's ex-husband being there, Leandro considered himself part of the family and accepted the invitation.
Fans were uncomfortable with Ariela inviting her ex-husband to her now fiancé's New Year party and made their feelings evident on social media.
