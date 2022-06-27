"Playing mind games": Fans address Ariela's hypocrisy over inviting ex-husband over for Biniyam's party on 90 Day Fiancé 

90 Day Fiancé couple Ariela and Biniyam are seeing some trouble in paradise. In the latest episode, the couple met Ariela's best friend and her ex-husband, Leandro. Biniyam had met him and stated his concerns about his wife meeting her ex. However, she still invited him to a family celebration.

Fans slammed her for the hypocrisy when she had issues with her fiancé training with a woman. One tweeted:

Kpie @KpieTheMua #ari playing mind games. Why she feel the need to get her Ex? Cause #bini had training with a girl? She knows what bini doesn’t like #90dayfiance #ari playing mind games. Why she feel the need to get her Ex? Cause #bini had training with a girl? She knows what bini doesn’t like #90dayfiance

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé star Ariela inviting her ex-husband over to a family gathering

90DayFiance @90DayFiance While they might be divorced, Leandro and Ari still share a bank account. #90DayFiance While they might be divorced, Leandro and Ari still share a bank account. #90DayFiance https://t.co/hBZHCLQB8j

In this week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Ariela revealed that she wanted some relationship advice from her best friend Leandro, whom she was also married to for ten years before they split up. However, the duo was on good terms and, while meeting over for breakfast, discussed her relationship with Biniyam.

Ariela confessed that it was easier for Leandro to adjust to America than for Biniyam. She said:

"He's like seeing things slowly. You know, it's harder for him than it was for you. Because, you know, Argentina is so different from the U.S. but it's much more similar than Ethiopia."

Fans were shocked at Ariela bringing in her ex-husband when she had issues with Biniyam training with a woman. They took to social media to express their opinions.

kat @kat67851150 #90DayFiance Ari & LeAndro are getting on my nerves. She loses her shit if Bini looks at another woman. She thinks it’s normal for her to still have a relationship with him. They have no kids together WTF …!!! #90DayFiance Ari & LeAndro are getting on my nerves. She loses her shit if Bini looks at another woman. She thinks it’s normal for her to still have a relationship with him. They have no kids together WTF …!!!

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun Ari should just get back with her ex.. the world would be a better place #90DayFiance Ari should just get back with her ex.. the world would be a better place #90DayFiance

Hollywood Exposed @AndstuffL



#JustSayin' #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DaysFiance Ari got mad cuz her guy had a female trainer. Imagine if he had invited his ex-wife to hang out with them? She's such a spoiled hypocrite. Ari got mad cuz her guy had a female trainer. Imagine if he had invited his ex-wife to hang out with them? She's such a spoiled hypocrite.#JustSayin' #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DaysFiance https://t.co/nYavd8MTED

Previously On...Melanie @Very_Hollywood Ari had her EX HUSBAND stay with them in Ethiopia but got mad that Bini was practicing his wrestling with a girl🤔 #90DayFiance Ari had her EX HUSBAND stay with them in Ethiopia but got mad that Bini was practicing his wrestling with a girl🤔 #90DayFiance

i’ll grow up one day @Rhea_2times Like. Ari gets so mad if bini is in the room with another woman, but she wants Leandro everywhere?! Make it make sense. #90DayFiance Like. Ari gets so mad if bini is in the room with another woman, but she wants Leandro everywhere?! Make it make sense. #90DayFiance

Biniyam made it very clear at the beginning of the episode that he wasn't very comfortable with Ariela's relationship with her ex. In a confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé star said:

"Leandro, when he visits, it's weird. In my culture, like, for talking like with ex-husband. like, is very disrespectful. But Ari, she says that 'me and Leandro, just, we are friend.' But sill, I feel Leandro, he's have feelings for Ari. I'm not sure, but I'm not comfortable with him."

The trio spoke about Biniyam's MMA fights before addressing concerns about his lack of time for Ariela and their kid Avi. She revealed that he was practicing his fights with a woman without her knowledge. Leandro was worried about the couple's lack of communication and said:

"It doesn't seem that you communicate enough. I used to make that mistake. I'm just telling you, so. I learned through time with other relationships too. I'm just telling you as an advice."

In a confessional on 90 Day Fiancé, Leandro said:

"Bini, he should worry more about how he's taking care of this relationship, Bini's not paying enough attention to her. And when you don't pay enough attention to your lover, well, that is when the relationship starts dying."

By the end of their conversation, Ariela revealed that they were planning to celebrate Ethiopian New Year's with Biniyam's family, following which she invited Leandro for the same. Although the MMA fighter hinted at him not being comfortable with his fiance's ex-husband being there, Leandro considered himself part of the family and accepted the invitation.

Fans were uncomfortable with Ariela inviting her ex-husband to her now fiancé's New Year party and made their feelings evident on social media.

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 💬🌟 @GeorgeMossey

Its not special because of the actual Ethiopian who is actually present? So Ari's mom said Ethiopian new year is special because Leandro is there?Its not special because of the actual Ethiopian who is actually present? #90dayfiance So Ari's mom said Ethiopian new year is special because Leandro is there? Its not special because of the actual Ethiopian who is actually present? #90dayfiance

EB N' FLOW @RainbowSoulPoet Ari is triflin for inviting Leandro to the #Ethiopian New Year celebration because I’m pretty sure she knows that this makes Bini uncomfortable but she doesn’t care, he tried to hint to Leandro that he’s busy that day meaning he’s not welcome but he DGAF either #90DayFiance Ari is triflin for inviting Leandro to the #Ethiopian New Year celebration because I’m pretty sure she knows that this makes Bini uncomfortable but she doesn’t care, he tried to hint to Leandro that he’s busy that day meaning he’s not welcome but he DGAF either #90DayFiance https://t.co/e7ZDYmsLyI

🇨🇦 Kimberly 💋💋 @kimbermonster #90DayFiance

Ari absolutely invited her ex-husband to Ethiopian New Year as payback and a personal f*ck-you to Bini for training with a woman Ari absolutely invited her ex-husband to Ethiopian New Year as payback and a personal f*ck-you to Bini for training with a woman #90DayFianceAri absolutely invited her ex-husband to Ethiopian New Year as payback and a personal f*ck-you to Bini for training with a woman

Melanie (Damore) Ohlbrecht @Melanie79089717 #Ari #Leander #stop So #Bini can't train with a girl but Leander can go dress shopping and to the Ethopian New Year with HER?! She FREAKS over the smallest things, she's so JEALOUS! She would NEVER EVER BE OK IF THE SHOE WAS ON THE OTHER UGLY FOOT! #90DayFiance So #Bini can't train with a girl but Leander can go dress shopping and to the Ethopian New Year with HER?! She FREAKS over the smallest things, she's so JEALOUS! She would NEVER EVER BE OK IF THE SHOE WAS ON THE OTHER UGLY FOOT! #90DayFiance #Ari #Leander #stop

mzaliz @mzaliz



#90DayFiance Wtf is wrong with Ari that she would invite her ex husband to Bini's New Year's Eve with them, knowing Bini isn't comfortable. That self righteous bish. Gosh I can't stand her. Wtf is wrong with Ari that she would invite her ex husband to Bini's New Year's Eve with them, knowing Bini isn't comfortable. That self righteous bish. Gosh I can't stand her.#90DayFiance https://t.co/yx8q46d6WF

90 Day Fiancé was back with another dramatic episode on Sunday, June 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC. Just a few days before their wedding, the couples on the show have been trying hard to make their relationship work while also dealing with tensions between them. From adjusting to each other's cultures and lifestyles and fulfilling each other's demands to planning their wedding, the cast pairs have had multiple arguments since the beginning of the season.

Apart from Ariela and Biniyam, other couples on 90 Day Fiancé are finally gearing up to get married. However, issues like the prenuptial agreement between Shaeeda and Bilal, Thais slipping out a significant secret to Patrick, and many more, have been hindrances for the pairs to get married.

Keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET to find out if it all pans out for these couples.

