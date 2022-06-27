"They are completely incompatible": Fans slam 90 Day Fiancé couple Yvette and Mohamed's argument over religious differences

90 Day Fiancé was back with yet another interesting episode on Sunday, June 26, 2022 on TLC. The couples on the hit series are busy preparing for their weddings. However, all of them still have to deal with major roadblocks that make them question their relationship. From talking to the parents and selecting their bridal gowns to planning a future together, the couples encounter problems that have left viewers struggling to see if things will go smoothly.

Yvette and Mohamed have dealt with several issues since the beginning of the season. Adjusting to each other's lifestyles and religious beliefs has always been a persistent issue, and this week, the couple found themselves in the middle of yet another argument.

While Mohamed wanted to raise his child as a Muslim and take him to the mosque, Yvette strongly disagreed with the notion and felt that she was being taken out of the picture. She believed that Mohamed did not consider her worthy enough to inculcate her beliefs into the child. Fans were disappointed with the former yet again, and one fan tweeted:

Amber @blondeinmorocco @90DayFiance Why are these two together????? They are completely incompatible. @90DayFiance Why are these two together????? They are completely incompatible.

The official synopsis of the episode titled More to Love: How to Marry a Stripper, reads:

"Kobe's happy proposal comes undone. Thaís lets a huge secret slip. Ari's ex is back and so is Bini's jealousy. Shaeeda questions her future with Bilal. Yve and Mohamed clash about kids. Jibri's parents bluntly assess his relationship."

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé couple Yvette and Mohamed's discussion on kids

Fans have always been skeptical of 90 Day Fiancé stars Yvette and Mohamed's relationship, considering the numerous arguments the duo has had since the beginning of the season. Although the duo is still set on marrying each other, their cultural differences have left viewers believing that the relationship is doomed to fail.

Just days before their wedding, the duo talked about potentially having kids in the future. While working out at the gym, they were both excited at the thought of getting married and having kids together. However, Mohamed's plans for raising their child didn't sit well with Yvette, and this led to another argument between the 90 Day Fiancé couple.

At first, Yvette wasn't sure about whether she would be able to bear a child, and Mohamed said that they would have to leave that to God. However, he stressed on the idea of regularly taking the child to a mosque. He said:

"It's very important if I have a child, I will take my child to the mosque. I will, with me, you know?"

Fans took to social media to express their sentiments:

Victoria Vérité @VictoriaVerite @90DayFiance You know what else is sad? What if that child is a girl? All this emphasis on a son… This shows how women in general are treated as 2nd class if not 3rd by religious standards @90DayFiance You know what else is sad? What if that child is a girl? All this emphasis on a son… This shows how women in general are treated as 2nd class if not 3rd by religious standards

Jamaica_yeah_man @yeah_jamaica @90DayFiance Aren’t these partners aware of each other’s religion, beliefs, customs, compromise before they get serious or committed to the relationship. @90DayFiance Aren’t these partners aware of each other’s religion, beliefs, customs, compromise before they get serious or committed to the relationship.

The 90 Day Fiancé star Yvette was bothered by his suggestion and asked her fiancé what would happen if the child instead chose to opt for her lifestyle that included yoga and a more open-minded spiritual approach. In response to this, Mohamed said:

"So let me make something clear... My child, you can't get him confused about his religion while I'm teaching him something."

When Yvette expressed her concerns about him "leaving her out of the equation" and not respecting the kid's potential choice of abiding by her lifestyle, he said:

"No, it doesn't... It won't happen. Because I will be around, like I will take them to the mosque."

In a confessional, Mohamed expressed his concerns about Yvette's lifestyle and said:

"If the child will be raised in the spirituality that Yve believes in, it's going to end up with a kid drinking alcohol and dating and doesn't know what he should do. Yve was raised with, let's say, too much freedom. And I don't think that she's going to be a good behavior for my child."

Fans of the show stressed that a prior conversation or a discussion regarding the topic would have been a better idea. Many believed that it was too late for them to even be having this conversation.

Pamela @Pamela27186729 @90DayFiance Again, shouldn’t this have been discussed PRIOR to him coming to the States? What topics did they discuss in 2 yrs? @90DayFiance Again, shouldn’t this have been discussed PRIOR to him coming to the States? What topics did they discuss in 2 yrs?

NOLA Creole @nola_creole @90DayFiance a discussion prior to his arrival would have been good @90DayFiance a discussion prior to his arrival would have been good

Donnell Suggs @suggswriter @90DayFiance Please do not marry a Muslim man, or for that matter Christian, Jewish, Baptist, whatever, and then have a baby and worry about religion. Have that talk looooooong before that point. Please. #90DayFiance @90DayFiance Please do not marry a Muslim man, or for that matter Christian, Jewish, Baptist, whatever, and then have a baby and worry about religion. Have that talk looooooong before that point. Please. #90DayFiance

Iman Abbassy @EgyptianMomma @90DayFiance Why wasn’t this discussed before you took the plunge?! Moe from your Egyptian sister, please marry a good little Muslim girl. @90DayFiance Why wasn’t this discussed before you took the plunge?! Moe from your Egyptian sister, please marry a good little Muslim girl.

Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé have not been rooting for this couple, and with the wedding coming up in a few days, the season is only going to get more intense. Apart from Yvette and Mohamed, the other couples going through a tumultuous period on the show include Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Miona and Jibri, Patrick and Thais, and Shaeeda and Bilal.

Readers can keep watching 90 Day Fiancé on TLC to see how the others fare.

