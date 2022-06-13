90 Day Fiancé fans divided over Yvette and Mohamed's arguments over each other's expectations 

90 Day Fiancé was back with yet another interesting episode on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm on TLC. The hit series sees couples try to navigate their day-to-day lives and make their relationships work. Among this season's couples are Yvette (Yve) and Mohamed.
The duo has had several issues on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 that began with Yve's friends constantly questioning Mohamed's intentions and wondering if he was trying to convert her to his religion. Fans of the show believe that the relationship won't last because of certain fundamental differences between the two. In their current state, Yve and Mohamed certainly have a rocky road ahead of them.
Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé couple Yve and Mohamed's argument
Fans have been unimpressed with Mohamed on several occasions, and this week didn't seem to change their opinions about him. The duo has had several arguments over his lack of understanding of Yve's culture, and many believe that he is imposing his religion on her.
This week, Mohamed and Yve's interactions over their expectations of each other received mixed reactions from fans. While some felt that him pressurizing her into adapting to his culture wasn't fair, others claimed that Yve should've known about this before getting into a relationship with him.
Some fans felt that Yve should have known about his demands before entering into the relationship.
90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed thinks he's wasting his time
Despite having a considerable age gap of 23 years, Mohamed slid into Yvette's DMs after noticing their shared love for fitness. Their relationship soon blossomed into an engagement when she traveled to Egypt to meet him in person. However, they have been in a challenging situation ever since Mohamed moved to the United States to marry Yve.
After coming to America, the 90 Day Fiancé couple encountered several problems. In the beginning, Mohamed thought that his fiancé would cook him meals just like his mother used to do back home and was disappointed upon learning that he had to make his own meals. He then had an issue with Yve when she invited a plumber to install a bidet for him and stated that she shouldn't be alone in a room with another man. Mohamed has also had problems with how Yve dresses up.
On the other hand, Yve was annoyed with her fiancé after he asked her to change her religion. She wanted him to get a glimpse of her culture and hoped that he would assimilate to it.
This week, the 90 Day Fiancé couple got into yet another argument while discussing their expectations. In a confessional, Mohamed pointed out that he had hoped Yve would have been more accepting of his culture. He then told her:
“You know who I am since two years before I ever came here. If I did hide anything from you, let me know because I was very clear with you about everything.”
However, Yve wanted the same to be reciprocated. Mohamed pointed out that she was making it seem like he was being controlling, and he also believed that her friends were negatively influencing her. In their confessional together, the duo talked about their expectations.
Mohamed said:
“She went to the same city I was living in four times. That’s who I am. It was very clear."
To this, Yve replied:
“We were on vacation. I didn’t get to see the day in, day out of how a person would normally act."
In the end, she felt “sad, scared, and nervous” about them achieving a middle ground. Meanwhile, Mohamed was unwilling to compromise and stated that he would have to leave after the 90 assigned days if Yve didn't acquiesce to his wishes.
Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé includes seven couples: Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Biniyam and Ariela, and Jibri and Miona. Readers can tune in to TLC next week to find out how the situation between Yvette and Mohamed develops.