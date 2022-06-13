90 Day Fiancé fans divided over Yvette and Mohamed's arguments over each other's expectations 

90 Day Fiancé was back with yet another interesting episode on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm on TLC. The hit series sees couples try to navigate their day-to-day lives and make their relationships work. Among this season's couples are Yvette (Yve) and Mohamed.

The duo has had several issues on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 that began with Yve's friends constantly questioning Mohamed's intentions and wondering if he was trying to convert her to his religion. Fans of the show believe that the relationship won't last because of certain fundamental differences between the two. In their current state, Yve and Mohamed certainly have a rocky road ahead of them.

Fans react to 90 Day Fiancé couple Yve and Mohamed's argument

Fans have been unimpressed with Mohamed on several occasions, and this week didn't seem to change their opinions about him. The duo has had several arguments over his lack of understanding of Yve's culture, and many believe that he is imposing his religion on her.

This week, Mohamed and Yve's interactions over their expectations of each other received mixed reactions from fans. While some felt that him pressurizing her into adapting to his culture wasn't fair, others claimed that Yve should've known about this before getting into a relationship with him.

Killaaa La Chula💫💫💫 @lovekissedkilla @90DayFiance Mohammed is now here in America, seeing how Yve's life is. If you want her to convert and she says no, is the relationship over? Where is the compromise on your part? #90DayFiance @90DayFiance Mohammed is now here in America, seeing how Yve's life is. If you want her to convert and she says no, is the relationship over? Where is the compromise on your part? #90DayFiance

migrate9012 @migrate9012 @90DayFiance I so hate it that Yve has to defend who she is. If he doesn't like her for who she is, dude there is the door. She ain't trying to change him, she is accomodating his needs and should rather not try to change her. It's bull... @90DayFiance I so hate it that Yve has to defend who she is. If he doesn't like her for who she is, dude there is the door. She ain't trying to change him, she is accomodating his needs and should rather not try to change her. It's bull...

Rachel Henderson @RachelH73814559 @90DayFiance yve is accepting him for who he is he wouldn’t accept her for who she is i am scared for her because he is already blaming her friends for things it is a sign that he wants to isolate her from the rest of the world @90DayFiance yve is accepting him for who he is he wouldn’t accept her for who she is i am scared for her because he is already blaming her friends for things it is a sign that he wants to isolate her from the rest of the world

Rachel Henderson @RachelH73814559 @90DayFiance i feel for yve been in this position before the best thing for yve to do is cut her losses she will never be happy pretending to be someone that she is not @90DayFiance i feel for yve been in this position before the best thing for yve to do is cut her losses she will never be happy pretending to be someone that she is not

WWEgoldenEra @GoldenEra2004

So many double standards. @90DayFiance Funny how people with religion want people to accept there culture but they WILL NEVER accept someone's life style how they live if they're not religious!So many double standards. @90DayFiance Funny how people with religion want people to accept there culture but they WILL NEVER accept someone's life style how they live if they're not religious! So many double standards.

Some fans felt that Yve should have known about his demands before entering into the relationship.

AzaniaSpeaks @Tshegof47093311 @90DayFiance He makes great points though, our girl knew she even went there a couple of times @90DayFiance He makes great points though, our girl knew she even went there a couple of times

Jamie @coffeediva007 @90DayFiance What DO these people talk about before they actually meet??? Obviously not about the towns they’ll live in or their religious and cultural differences. SMH. @90DayFiance What DO these people talk about before they actually meet??? Obviously not about the towns they’ll live in or their religious and cultural differences. SMH.

djeanne @Dorgeai every single part of her No questions asked. She is out of control impulsive Isn’t honest or respectful @90DayFiance Yve’s expectations are too high and unrealistic She wants Mohamed to loveevery single part of her No questions asked. She is out of control impulsive Isn’t honest or respectful @90DayFiance Yve’s expectations are too high and unrealistic She wants Mohamed to love 💕 every single part of her No questions asked. She is out of control impulsive Isn’t honest or respectful

Alive In Tucson @SoozyRose @lovekissedkilla @90DayFiance i think he’s been upfront with her and she just thought it would be different in the US. If he was open about wanting a certain type of white and she’s not it. Why should he compromise. He’s 24 he can move on find what he wants @lovekissedkilla @90DayFiance i think he’s been upfront with her and she just thought it would be different in the US. If he was open about wanting a certain type of white and she’s not it. Why should he compromise. He’s 24 he can move on find what he wants

90 Day Fiancé star Mohamed thinks he's wasting his time

Despite having a considerable age gap of 23 years, Mohamed slid into Yvette's DMs after noticing their shared love for fitness. Their relationship soon blossomed into an engagement when she traveled to Egypt to meet him in person. However, they have been in a challenging situation ever since Mohamed moved to the United States to marry Yve.

After coming to America, the 90 Day Fiancé couple encountered several problems. In the beginning, Mohamed thought that his fiancé would cook him meals just like his mother used to do back home and was disappointed upon learning that he had to make his own meals. He then had an issue with Yve when she invited a plumber to install a bidet for him and stated that she shouldn't be alone in a room with another man. Mohamed has also had problems with how Yve dresses up.

On the other hand, Yve was annoyed with her fiancé after he asked her to change her religion. She wanted him to get a glimpse of her culture and hoped that he would assimilate to it.

This week, the 90 Day Fiancé couple got into yet another argument while discussing their expectations. In a confessional, Mohamed pointed out that he had hoped Yve would have been more accepting of his culture. He then told her:

“You know who I am since two years before I ever came here. If I did hide anything from you, let me know because I was very clear with you about everything.”

However, Yve wanted the same to be reciprocated. Mohamed pointed out that she was making it seem like he was being controlling, and he also believed that her friends were negatively influencing her. In their confessional together, the duo talked about their expectations.

Mohamed said:

“She went to the same city I was living in four times. That’s who I am. It was very clear."

To this, Yve replied:

“We were on vacation. I didn’t get to see the day in, day out of how a person would normally act."

In the end, she felt “sad, scared, and nervous” about them achieving a middle ground. Meanwhile, Mohamed was unwilling to compromise and stated that he would have to leave after the 90 assigned days if Yve didn't acquiesce to his wishes.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé includes seven couples: Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Shaeeda and Bilal, Patrick and Thais, Yvette and Mohamed, Biniyam and Ariela, and Jibri and Miona. Readers can tune in to TLC next week to find out how the situation between Yvette and Mohamed develops.

