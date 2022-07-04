What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 5 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more details explored

The Family Chantel, a highly popular reality TV show and spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé, finally returned with its much-anticipated Season 4 on June 6, 2022, exclusively on TLC.

The show stars the fan-favorite 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. Their immense popularity made them land their own reality TV series on the popular channel TLC. The reality show follows the couple, navigating their way through several family dramas since getting married.

So far, only 4 episodes have been released, therefore, viewers have been eagerly waiting for Episode 5 to make its debut. The wait is finally over as Episode 5 of the reality show's Season 4 is all set to make its arrival this Monday, July 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT only on TLC.

Without further delay, let's dig deep to find out all about The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 5, ahead of its release on TLC.

Know all about The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 5 before it arrives on TLC

What are the release date and time of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 5?

The much-awaited and quite intriguing Episode 5 of The Family Chantel Season 4, will be released on Monday, July 4, 2022, exclusively on TLC. The airtime for the upcoming Episode 5 will be 8 pm ET/PT.

The brand new episode has been titled Unusual and Highly Suspect. It is safe to say that fans of the show are buzzing with excitement to witness what new drama will unfold in Episode 5 after Episode 4 ended on such an intriguing note.

What can be expected from Season 4's Episode 5?

Since its arrival, Season 4 of the TLC reality TV show has been getting quite the attention as Season 3 ended with Pedro being absolutely devastated emotionally. The official description dropped by TLC for Season 4 reads:

"Five years into marriage Chantel and Pedro have hit a rough patch. The only thing they can agree on is that they need to take serious steps to save their love....Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained, which isn’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic. While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or end up hammering the final nail in the coffin?"

With 4 episodes of the new season of The Family Chantel already released, viewers want to know what will happen next. The official synopsis for Episode 5 of the highly absorbing reality TV show's Season 4, released by TLC, states:

"Winter is putting herself out there and turns to Chantel for dating advice. Pedro's attempt at avoiding tension at home blows up in his face. Alejandro shows up unannounced."

By the looks of the official synopsis for Episode 5, it is quite evident that the audience is in for an emotionally charged rollercoaster ride with Winter being vulnerable and the sudden arrival of Alejandro. Without a shred of doubt, it looks like the level of drama will be at its peak in the upcoming episode.

Apart from Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett, The Family Chantel Season 4 also features Pedro and Chantel's family members, including Thomas Everett, Karen Everett, Winter Everett, River Everett, Nicole Jimeno and Lidia Jimeno.

Don't forget to catch The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 5, arriving this Monday, July 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT, only on TLC.

