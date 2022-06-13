What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 2 air? Release date, plot and more about TLC’s reality series

TLC premiered Season 4 of The Family Chantel last week, featuring Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno.

First appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, they soon became a fan-favorite couple, which helped them land their own show on TLC. The Family Chantel has successfully run for three seasons so far, and still, there is more drama left for viewers.

The new season will deal with Pedro and Chantel’s relationship dynamic. In the previous episode, the two were seen struggling to keep their marriage afloat. Their struggles will continue in the upcoming episode.

When will Episode 2 of The Family Chantel Season 4 air on TLC?

The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 2 is all set to air on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on TLC. Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network’s website once it airs on the channel.

The episode can also be watched through various TV service providers, such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Sling and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The second episode of The Family Chantel Season 4 is titled No Turning Back Now, and will feature Chantel’s sister Winter Everett’s surgery. Chantel and her mother Karen will be seen worried about Winter.

Pedro, on the other hand, will be seen struggling to find ways to keep his marriage working. He will seek the help of his mother, who has never liked Chantel. The upcoming episode will also feature Pedro’s sister Nicole, who will be seen prepping for a beauty pageant.

The official synopsis of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 2 reads:

“Chantel and Karen are on pins and needles while Winter undergoes surgery. Pedro admits to his mom that he's having difficulties with Chantel. Nicole gets tough love from a coach helping her to get ready for the pageant.”

In a preview, Pedro was seen spending time with his office friends. In the confessional, he mentioned that Chantel felt that his friends were taking her place. The clip then showed Chantel, who stated that Pedro was making a lot of friends and was hiding things from her.

Another preview featured Winter talking to her potential boyfriend, Masoma, via video call, as she is worried that he might not have the same feelings for her after her surgery. In a confessional, she said:

“Masoma and I have become quite close and just thinking that I didn’t tell him that I am having this big surgery, it’s just felt wrong. But, you know, there’s a part of me that’s a little bit nervous that he might not approve of the surgery. He might not be attracted to me after losing so much weight.”

When Winter told Masoma the truth, he responded by saying that it would have been nice if she had told him. She then mentioned that her former boyfriend was against the surgery, which made her doubt whether she should tell Masoma or not.

Masoma replied:

“I understand your perspective, I understand where you’re coming from, but you shouldn’t let the past relationship get into the way of your current relationships. You have my support.”

Winter’s heart melted with Masoma’s response.

The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 2 will feature her getting the weight loss surgery while Karen and Chantel will accompany her to the hospital for support.

