What time will The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 3 air? Nicole’s doctor visit, release date and more details explored

A brand new episode of The Family Chantel Season 4 is set to air on TLC on Monday, featuring a lot of drama between Pedro and Chantel.

The couple met each other during 90 Day Fiancé and instantly became fans’ favorite pair. Their fan following led TLC to give them their own show, which revolved around Chantel and Pedro struggling to adjust in each other’s homes.

While Chantel’s family accepted Pedro after creating some drama, his mother and sister never accepted her as their daughter-in-law. While the first three seasons depicted the couple dealing with each other’s families, the new season is about Pedro and Chantel trying to save their marriage.

The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 3: Release date and time

The upcoming installment (Episode 3) of The Family Chantel Season 4 is all set to air on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on TLC. Viewers can also opt for several livestreaming services like Sling, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream to get the channel.

The episode will also be available on TLC’s website once it airs on the channel.

What to expect from the new episode?

The third episode of The Family Chantel Season 4 is titled On The Chin, featuring Pedro’s sister Nicole visiting a doctor. In a preview, Nicole’s mother Lidia and a friend accompanied her to a clinic where she sought a doctor’s help to bring her chin in desired shape. As it was her first time with botox, Nicole’s mother was concerned about her daughter, but wanted to offer support nonetheless.

In a confessional, she said:

“Well I understand that as a woman, if she feels that she should fix something, then she should do something to make herself more beautiful. You are free to want to do whatever you want with your body. I do not intervene in that part.”

At the clinic, Nicole informed Lidia that she contacted her brother Pedro and told him about having a minor procedure. Apparently, he didn’t respond. To this, Lidia stated that Nicole’s boyfriend was the reason behind her and Pedro’s fight. The clash unequivocally created a huge gap between the siblings.

Pedro, on the other hand, was seen getting involved in a spat with Chantel. She accused him of not being intimate with her anymore.

The official synopsis of The Family Chantel Season 4 Episode 3 reads:

“Chantel heads back home to Atlanta; Pedro and Nicole are locked in their fight; Nicole meets with a doctor to better her chances at winning the pageant.”

In the previous episode, Pedro and River (Chantel’s brother) were seen discussing Winter’s weight loss surgery. While discussing her medical decision, Pedro told River that Winter should have lost weight like he did, through exercise.

Pedro opined:

“Go to the gym, you know? Go to the diet, you know what I mean?”

River tried to defend his sister, but agreed in a confessional that he was scared for Winter. The latter was accompanied by her mother and sister to the hospital. The previous episode also showed Chantel feeling alone as Pedro was not paying attention to her.

The Family Chantel Season 4 airs a new episode every Monday on TLC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time.

