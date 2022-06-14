"He is irking me": Fans slam Pedro Jimeno for his remarks against Chantel in Episode 2 of The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel Season 4 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Monday night. Titled, No Turning Back Now, the episode picked up right where it left off last week. Pedro is still unsatisfied with Chantel's help regarding housework, and shared that as a wife, he expected her to help him cook and clean, but she didn't. This didn't sit well with fans, who took to social media to slam Pedro.

Keys 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 Im usually a Pedro fan but um he is irking me #TheFamilyChantel Im usually a Pedro fan but um he is irking me #TheFamilyChantel

The episode kicked off with Pedro getting on a call with his mother. When she asked him about Chantel, he shared that he was at peace since she wasn't at home. When his mother questioned his reaction, he shared:

"She never cleans, never organizes, never does anything. I'm always the one cleaning the entire house. She also doesn't have time to buy groceries."

During his confessional, Pedro also shared that things have changed between him and Chantel ever since they moved into their new house. He revealed that they had been fighting a lot.

The Family Chantel star went on to add that he had seen his other neighbors' wives help their husbands with housework all the time. He claimed that while they helped each other clean and organize, he does everything by himself. Pedro also spoke about how he needed Chantel to be more supportive of him, now that he has a job.

Fans who watched the episode didn't take too kindly to Pedro's remarks against Chantel, going on to slam The Family Chantel star on social media.

Pedro's remarks against Chantel in The Family Chantel leaves fans annoyed

Taking to Twitter, fans criticized Pedro for his statements against Chantel, with some pointing out that she was not his maid. Others also drew attention to the fact that she is a full-time nurse during the pandemic, and it was not fair of The Family Chantel star to expect her to cook and clean after a hard day's work.

G @xoxoItsGabby It feels like Pedro is looking for an excuse to argue. This cant just be about cooking/cleaning especially when Chantel is an essential worker & he isn’t so she shouldn’t have to come home to cook/clean for his grown ass after a long day of working in a pandemic #TheFamilyChantel It feels like Pedro is looking for an excuse to argue. This cant just be about cooking/cleaning especially when Chantel is an essential worker & he isn’t so she shouldn’t have to come home to cook/clean for his grown ass after a long day of working in a pandemic #TheFamilyChantel

G @xoxoItsGabby Just when I started liking Pedro, he’s back to being an asshole again 🙄 His comments on her supporting him by cooking & cleaning sounds misogynistic af #TheFamilyChantel Just when I started liking Pedro, he’s back to being an asshole again 🙄 His comments on her supporting him by cooking & cleaning sounds misogynistic af #TheFamilyChantel

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng Not Pedro telling his mama Chantel doesn’t clean or take care of the house🤦🏽‍♀️ #TheFamilyChantel Not Pedro telling his mama Chantel doesn’t clean or take care of the house🤦🏽‍♀️ #TheFamilyChantel

M$KTDIVA @i_am_msktdiva #TLC #pedro I’m sure if you effectively communicated to #Chantel she would be more than willing to work WITH you! However you choose to be a condescending asshole! #theFamilyChantel #pedro I’m sure if you effectively communicated to #Chantel she would be more than willing to work WITH you! However you choose to be a condescending asshole! #theFamilyChantel #TLC 😤😤😤

Shaunii Frank @shaunii_frank Chantel started her nursing career during Covid. Pedro can go to hell. #TheFamilyChantel Chantel started her nursing career during Covid. Pedro can go to hell. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/dCmKAkwxVc

Unsupervised Negress @lawgurrl Pedro is upset that his wife is not his maid. What exactly isn’t she doing that he couldn’t do for himself? He talks about her as if she didn’t support him while he had NOTHING. Gender roles in relationships especially marriages cause so much friction. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is upset that his wife is not his maid. What exactly isn’t she doing that he couldn’t do for himself? He talks about her as if she didn’t support him while he had NOTHING. Gender roles in relationships especially marriages cause so much friction. #TheFamilyChantel

FortisH @FortisH1 I like you Pedro but Chantel has given a lot to you and put up with your psycho mom and sister. She also worked and study - stop complaining #TheFamilyChantel I like you Pedro but Chantel has given a lot to you and put up with your psycho mom and sister. She also worked and study - stop complaining #TheFamilyChantel

Just Barbie🌺🦋💜⚓️ @LeeAndDoobsMom Pedro is wanting too much. Yet it’s because of Chantel that he’s been afforded the luxuries of being on a reality show and establishing residency. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is wanting too much. Yet it’s because of Chantel that he’s been afforded the luxuries of being on a reality show and establishing residency. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/FLCkt6clsM

More on what happened this week on The Family Chantel, Season 4, Episode 2

This week, Winter, Chantel and their mom are in Mexico for Winter's gastric surgery. Winter prepped herself for her surgery, but was scared of needles and had some last-minute jitters. However, the surgery was a success.

Pedro, on the other hand, found himself at home without Chantel, and invited his friend over to help him build a bookcase.

The main idea behind building the bookcase was to show Chantel that he was capable of doing things by himself. Pedro's mother also revealed that his sister had broken up with Alejandro. While the news shocked Pedro, he insisted that he still would not talk to Nicole because she had chosen water over blood when arguments had broken out previously.

Next week, when the series returns, more drama is expected to unfold.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday night at 8 pm, only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

