"She is so confident": Fans claim Winter looks great after her gastric surgery in The Family Chantel Episode 5

TLC's The Family Chantel Season 4 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Monday night. This week, Pedro and Chantel found themselves in a heated argument. Before that, Chantel met up with her sister, Winter, who recently underwent gastric surgery to lose weight. Almost a month after her surgery, viewers shared that she looked confident and fabulous.

Episode 5 of The Family Chantel featured Chantel meeting up with her little sister. She decided to meet up only to check on her health and ensure she took all the necessary supplements to stay healthy. Winter shared that she hated being away from solid food and was sick of broth.

The Family Chantel star also asked her sister about her dating life. Winter shared that dating was fun. She added that she went out on a date with a guy named Chris. During her confessional, she shared that she wasn't interested in dating Masoma.

Winter shared,

"After asking me for financial help, it kind of made me very uncomfortable. And I ended things. So I'm ready to step out there, let everyone know that I am here. Baby it's my time. It;s like, it makes it so much easier to talk to guys, when you're thinking like, 'Okay, yeah, I look freakin' hot'."

Fans who watched Winter appreciate herself and her looks took to social media to applaud the young The Family Chantel star for her confidence.

Fans liked Winter's transformation in The Family Chantel episode 5, season 4

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Winter was confident and that she looked great. Some also shared that she looked fabulous and needed to continue to date.

More details on what happened this week in The Family Chantel episode 5, season 4

Titled, Unusual and Highly Suspect, a lot of drama unfolded in the reality TV series. But the meeting between Chantel and her sister was very light-hearted and caring. Though Chantel was undergoing problems in her marriage to Pedro, she shared that she didn't want to upset her sister by telling her about it.

During her confessional, Chantel shared,

"Pedro and I were arguing at the housearming party. So, Winter knows that things are tense between Pedro and I. But I don't want to talk about what's going on between Pedro and I with her. Because when I tell her something negative about Pedro, she's going to hold onto it. Just like my mum, just like my brother, just like my dad."

The sibling duo spoke about Winter's dating life, revealing that she had recently gone on a date with a new guy. Chantel then continued to give her sister some dating advice. Chantel shared that her sister should date someone with a uniform because she would know he had a job.

Chantel also told her younger sister that she shouldn't get serious with them until she knows they are marriage material. Chantel also shared that Winter shouldn't be with them just because of their looks. Chantel star added that her sister should have fun until then.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

