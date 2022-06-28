"Pedro’s Debbie downer": Fans slam Pedro for being rude to Chantel in The Family Chantel Episode 4

The Family Chantel Season 4 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Monday night, and things are far from good between Pedro and Chantel. When the episode kicked off, Pedro's behavior towards his wife was plain rude and had fans irked.

Titled No Ninos or Ninas, Episode 4 of The Family Chantel showcased Chantel preparing for her housewarming party. Meanwhile, all Pedro did was mope around the place and complain about everything his wife did. Chantel asked Pedro to put their marital issues behind them for one night because she didn't want to include her family in their problems.

During his confessional, Pedro shared,

"I believe that she want to invite maybe a hundred people, because the decoration was like too much for one family. She want to show them what we been working, what we made together. But if you and me is not on good term, why you want to fake then in front of your family?"

Chantel had reasons why she didn't want her family to know about what was happening between them. The Family Chantel star told her husband they were trying to work through their marital issues.

90DayFiance @90DayFiance Pedro told producers that he had actually never heard of a housewarming party until Chantel brought it up the day of. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro told producers that he had actually never heard of a housewarming party until Chantel brought it up the day of. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/fhbGQSYuaH

When Chantel asked Pedro to put their tensions aside for one night, The Family Chantel star immediately asked his wife if she was asking him to behave. But Chantel cleared the confusion and shared that all she asked him to do was respect what they had together. She wanted him to respect their relationship and their private discussions.

Chantel said,

"We're working our problems out. It's not you, me and our family working our problems out."

During her confessional, Chantel shared that her relationship with Pedro was rocky. She claimed that while she was doing her best, Pedro, on the other hand, wasn't putting any effort. Chantel added that she felt like she was the only one showing up in their relationship.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Pedro for his behavior towards Chantel.

Fans criticize Pedro for his behavior towards his wife in The Family Chantel

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Pedro was being a Debbie Downer. Some also added that the couple needed therapy, and Pedro needed to stop being rude toward his wife.

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Pedro sat there and said how he buy her a new phone every year and she doesn’t pay bills… i would told his ass exactly what she told him. His disrespectful ass. If it’s an issue speak on bitch ass boy #TheFamilyChantel Pedro sat there and said how he buy her a new phone every year and she doesn’t pay bills… i would told his ass exactly what she told him. His disrespectful ass. If it’s an issue speak on bitch ass boy #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/R2d4spVEH0

Tairee @Tairee Pedro needs to take his bitter a*s home to DR to live with his nasty mom & sister. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro needs to take his bitter a*s home to DR to live with his nasty mom & sister. #TheFamilyChantel

Cheryl Walton @MagBlueClouds Pedro the way u are treating Chantel right now is shady as hell n its not right that u have changed up on her. Just because u found out crap about ur family doesn't give u the right to act like a turd... #TheFamilyChantel U stop showing RESPECT n u will stop being respected. Pedro the way u are treating Chantel right now is shady as hell n its not right that u have changed up on her. Just because u found out crap about ur family doesn't give u the right to act like a turd...#TheFamilyChantel U stop showing RESPECT n u will stop being respected.

Pris J @cillaminian Pedro has become an asshole and it isn’t cute at all. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro has become an asshole and it isn’t cute at all. #TheFamilyChantel

dbelt101 @dbelt101 I don’t like this version of Pedro #TheFamilyChantel I don’t like this version of Pedro #TheFamilyChantel

Keys 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 Pedro is not even trying. Hes so combative and confrontational #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is not even trying. Hes so combative and confrontational #TheFamilyChantel

More details on what happened this week on The Family Chantel on episode 4 of season 4

While Chantel tried to keep everything calm and happy during the housewarming, things didn't stay that way for a long time. When her family arrived and questioned if the couple were pregnant, the tension between Pedro and Chantel became more evident.

Pedro shared that he didn't want kids with Chantel right away. At least not for the next five years. During his confessional, he shared that Chantel was not in the right mental space and that they weren't ready emotionally to have kids.

Meanwhile, the family figured out that something was wrong between Pedro and Chantel after she demanded that her husband show her some respect.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far