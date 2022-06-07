"He acting really ungrateful": The Family Chantel fans criticize Pedro for expecting Chantel to do all the work

The Family Chantel returned to TLC for an all-new season on Monday night. The Season 4 premiere was nothing short of entertaining as many underlying drama and issues were unveiled between Pedro and Chantel.
When Chantel video called Pedro from Mexico, he was out having his dinner. The Family Chantel star was at a restaurant having soup that his grandmother used to make. Chantel was kind to him when he mocked her, saying this is where he used to come every night after he had her cooking. Pedro also mocked and criticized her for wanting a light to be repaired in one of their rooms, saying Chantel is 'fired', implying she is a maid.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to criticize Pedro for his behavior. They slammed The Family Chantel star, claiming he was ungrateful.
Fans slam Pedro claiming he was ungrateful on The Family Chantel
Taking to Twitter, fans added that he was rude and ungrateful towards Chantel. Some said that he was projecting his issues onto Chantel.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
More on what happened during the season premiere of The Family Chantel
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
While the couple had a pretty strong relationship during the first three seasons, there now seem to be issued with their marriage.
Chantel is a nurse, and she works full-time. According to her, when she comes back home, she does the cooking and cleaning. But that doesn't seem to be enough for Pedro. He expects more from Chantel. Meanwhile, she assumes that Pedro wants to make her feel bad. Despite being hurt, she felt sad for Pedro and revealed she was trying her best. But that didn't seem to be enough for him.
When she asked him to fix the lights in one of their rooms, he quickly retaliated and told her to do it herself when she returned. Chantel then told him she would have to get a handyperson to do it. Pedro promptly clapped back at her, sharing that he would then have to obtain a maid. He continued to add that she was fired.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Taken aback by his reaction, Chantel shared that the wife isn't a maid. During her confessional, The Family Chantel star opened up and shared that she has now bought three cookbooks and is trying hard to be a good wife despite working as a nurse. Chantel added that she also does all the wifely duties she can, but Pedro seemed to behave like that wasn't enough for him.
Apart from Pedro and Chantel's drama, viewers also witnessed what his sister Nicole was up to in the Dominican Republic. Nicole revealed that she had broken up with her long-time boyfriend, Alejandro. The Family Chantel star also shared that she was preparing for a beauty pageant.
Meanwhile, Winter opened up about a new guy she met in Tijuana. He hails from Nigeria, and the two haven't met yet. She was waiting for her surgery to be done to be herself and open up.
The Family Chantel airs every Monday at 8.00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.