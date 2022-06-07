"He acting really ungrateful": The Family Chantel fans criticize Pedro for expecting Chantel to do all the work

The Family Chantel returned to TLC for an all-new season on Monday night. The Season 4 premiere was nothing short of entertaining as many underlying drama and issues were unveiled between Pedro and Chantel.

When Chantel video called Pedro from Mexico, he was out having his dinner. The Family Chantel star was at a restaurant having soup that his grandmother used to make. Chantel was kind to him when he mocked her, saying this is where he used to come every night after he had her cooking. Pedro also mocked and criticized her for wanting a light to be repaired in one of their rooms, saying Chantel is 'fired', implying she is a maid.

pwill4u @Pwill178 #TheFamilyChantel Chantel has been working and going to school pedro didn't have a job so how did he contribute to buying the house and now doing all of this complaining Taking all of his personal issues out on Chantel Chantel has been working and going to school pedro didn't have a job so how did he contribute to buying the house and now doing all of this complaining Taking all of his personal issues out on Chantel😳 #TheFamilyChantel

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to criticize Pedro for his behavior. They slammed The Family Chantel star, claiming he was ungrateful.

Fans slam Pedro claiming he was ungrateful on The Family Chantel

Taking to Twitter, fans added that he was rude and ungrateful towards Chantel. Some said that he was projecting his issues onto Chantel.

Bedelia 🇺🇸 @Bedelia77 Pedro thinks since Chantel got out of school now she should do all the work in the house but he is being rude about it instead of telling her cause she is not picking up on why he is being rude #TheFamilyChantel Pedro thinks since Chantel got out of school now she should do all the work in the house but he is being rude about it instead of telling her cause she is not picking up on why he is being rude #TheFamilyChantel

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

TMac @SexyChocolate20 I’m not liking Pedro’s attitude this season he can go back with him mom and crazy sister if that is what he wants! He acting really ungrateful! #TheFamilyChantel I’m not liking Pedro’s attitude this season he can go back with him mom and crazy sister if that is what he wants! He acting really ungrateful!#TheFamilyChantel

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Treannza @TrishTrade #thefamilychantel Pedro out here acting brand new, with his ungrateful ass! #thefamilychantel Pedro out here acting brand new, with his ungrateful ass!

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

G @xoxoItsGabby Nah it looks like Pedro is buggin this season. He’s feeling himself now that he has independence & doesn’t really need Chantel for finances anymore #TheFamilyChantel Nah it looks like Pedro is buggin this season. He’s feeling himself now that he has independence & doesn’t really need Chantel for finances anymore #TheFamilyChantel

Shaunii Frank @shaunii_frank Oh Pedro….don’t make us tell you to go to hell witcho mama and sister…. #TheFamilyChantel Oh Pedro….don’t make us tell you to go to hell witcho mama and sister…. #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/QByrSaWEkD

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

More on what happened during the season premiere of The Family Chantel

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

While the couple had a pretty strong relationship during the first three seasons, there now seem to be issued with their marriage.

Chantel is a nurse, and she works full-time. According to her, when she comes back home, she does the cooking and cleaning. But that doesn't seem to be enough for Pedro. He expects more from Chantel. Meanwhile, she assumes that Pedro wants to make her feel bad. Despite being hurt, she felt sad for Pedro and revealed she was trying her best. But that didn't seem to be enough for him.

When she asked him to fix the lights in one of their rooms, he quickly retaliated and told her to do it herself when she returned. Chantel then told him she would have to get a handyperson to do it. Pedro promptly clapped back at her, sharing that he would then have to obtain a maid. He continued to add that she was fired.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Taken aback by his reaction, Chantel shared that the wife isn't a maid. During her confessional, The Family Chantel star opened up and shared that she has now bought three cookbooks and is trying hard to be a good wife despite working as a nurse. Chantel added that she also does all the wifely duties she can, but Pedro seemed to behave like that wasn't enough for him.

Apart from Pedro and Chantel's drama, viewers also witnessed what his sister Nicole was up to in the Dominican Republic. Nicole revealed that she had broken up with her long-time boyfriend, Alejandro. The Family Chantel star also shared that she was preparing for a beauty pageant.

Meanwhile, Winter opened up about a new guy she met in Tijuana. He hails from Nigeria, and the two haven't met yet. She was waiting for her surgery to be done to be herself and open up.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday at 8.00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far