"Ready for drama": Fans are excited as The Family Chantel returns for Season 4

After three dramatic and entertaining seasons, The Family Chantel is back for Season 4. The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off features Pedro and Chantel, one of the couples who still remain in a relationship even after the series has come to an end.

Chantel and Pedro are undergoing some serious marriage issues this season. He even reaches out to his mother, admitting that they are having difficulties. Meanwhile, Winter undergoes bariatric surgery in Tijuana. Nicole, on the other hand, is preparing herself for a beauty pageant.

Season 4's premiere episode begins with Pedro and Chantel revealing that they bought their first house soon after their trip to the Dominican Republic. Pedro joked that this was his first house in which the bathroom had a door. The Family Chantel star also opened up about his relationship with his mother and sister. He revealed that he hadn't spoken to his sister ever since the trip.

Although Season 4 just premiered, fans on social media are already excited and ready to watch the drama unfold.

Fans on social media are excited for Season 4 of The Family Chantel

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were ready to watch the drama unfold. Some also shared that they were excited to watch the season premiere.

More details on what happened on the season premiere of The Family Chantel

Although Pedro and Chantel bought a new house, their marriage is in trouble. During their personal confessional, the couple opened up about some ongoing issues in their marriage. Pedro thinks that Chantel isn't doing enough work at home, but the latter seems to think otherwise.

In her confessional, she mentioned that she was juggling her work and duties at home. She revealed that ever since they moved into their new place, she bought three cookbooks and was trying her best to cook good food for Pedro. However, she feels that he doesn't appreciate any of the effort she's put in. Chantel also added that she cleans the house despite being tired from work, but her efforts here go unnoticed.

Meanwhile, back in the Dominican Republic, Pedro's sister Nicole is getting ready for her beauty pageant. She also opened up about her breakup with her boyfriend of three years, Alejandro. Winter, on the other hand, is preparing herself for her bariatric surgery in Tijuana.

The Family Chantel star came across a clinic in Tijuana from TikTok. She saw another lady who underwent surgery and lost weight. As she prepares for the surgery, her mother and sister are not too confident with her choice of place. Since Chantel is a nurse, she is even more worried for her sister and hopes that she is making the right decision.

The family made their way to Tijuana, and while waiting for her surgery, Winter opened up about a new guy she met who hails from Nigeria. Winter revealed that they hadn't met yet, and claimed that she was holding herself back until she felt more confident.

What to expect from Season 4 of The Family Chantel

The promo for future episodes of The Family Chantel showcases Chantel and Pedro having frequent arguments. Chantel doesn't want to separate from her husband. But if they are unable to find a resolution, she wants to know that she has done everything she can to save her marriage.

Alejandro returns to see if he can get another chance with Nicole. However, she isn't too keen on giving him that chance, and this is mainly because of her family. In her confessional, she shared that if it wasn't for her mother, she would have given Alejandro another chance.

The promo ends with Chantel knocking on the door of Pedro's mother's house to discuss her relationship with him.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday night at 8.00 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

