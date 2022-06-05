How did Winter Everett lose 50 pounds? Fitness journey explored ahead of The Family Chantel season 4 premiere

Winter Everett from The Family Chantel surprised her fans with her drastic weight loss journey. The fan-favorite reality star has dropped over 50 pounds in the past year through weight loss surgery in Mexico followed by various workouts.

The 27-year-old Winter Everett, who impressed viewers with her realistic and sweet personality, took the step after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, Jah.

The Family Chantel season 4’s Winter Everett’s fitness journey explored

Winter Everett will be seen in The Family Chantel season 4, which premieres June 6 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The reality star shared before and after pictures of her major weight loss transformation on Instagram, shocking her fans. However, fans applauded her efforts and cheered her on for her weight loss.

Winter was first seen as Chantel Jimeno's younger sister, on three seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off The Family Chantel.

Story continues below ad

During one of the 90 Day Fiancé episodes in 2016, Winter was seen booking a consultation appointment for bariatric surgery. At the time, she weighed 313 pounds. She lost 50 pounds in 2020.

After ending her engagement with her boyfriend of seven years, Jah, when he revealed that he is in an open relationship and practices polygamy, Winter started focussing on her health and physique.

To lose weight, Winter underwent gastric sleeve surgery, also called sleeve gastrectomy, just like other 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and Angela Deem. The procedure is a type of bariatric surgery that shrinks the stomach for long-term weight loss.

Story continues below ad

In the preview of the show, Chantel and her mother, Karen Everett, were seen supporting Winter as she underwent the procedure in Mexico. According to the nurse practitioner, during surgery, the doctors removed 75 percent of Winter's stomach.

After the surgery, Winter pushed herself further and started working out to achieve her fitness goals. She did weight training and took cardio sessions while being mindful of what she was eating to lose that extra fat.

Winter regularly shares about her weight-loss journey on her Instagram. She posts her workout videos and also shares what she eats with her 162K followers, as of writing. From cardio, lifting at least 15 pounds, and cycling at the fastest speed, she shares her workout routine with everyone.

Story continues below ad

After going through a massive weight loss transformation, Winter started experimenting with style too. She has even picked up some brand sponsorships like her sister.

The Family Chantel season 4

Story continues below ad

The Family Chantel season 4 will center around Chantel Everett and her partner Pedro Jimeno as they try to deal with their families and their own love life. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Chantel and Karen are on pins and needles while Winter undergoes surgery; Pedro admits to his mum that he's having difficulties with Chantel; Nicole gets tough love from a coach helping her to get ready for the pageant.”

Tune in on Monday to watch the new season full of drama. The Family Chantel season 4 will also be available on the network’s website after its channel preview. Viewers who do not have access to the channel can opt for various TV service providers like Philo, YouTube TV Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far