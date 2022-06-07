The Family Chantel: Fans claim that Winter needs a 90 Day spinoff after her revelation about a Nigerian man

The Family Chantel is back for an all-new season on TLC. The reality TV series premiered with Season 4 on Monday night. Titled Home Is Where the Tension Is, Winter opened up to her mother and sister about a Nigerian man she's been talking to.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media, claiming that Winter should get her own 90 Day Fiance spin off.

Details of what Winter said on The Family Chantel

While in Tijuana, Mexico for her bariatric surgery, Winter tells Chantel and her mother about a man named Masoma. Hailing from Nigeria, Masoma is 25-years-old. She revealed that he was the one who reached out to her, claiming that she found the move interesting. Winter also shared that she had not spoken to anyone from Africa before.

Despite not wanting to jump into the dating scene right after her break-up with Jah, Winter is now dipping her toes in the water to see how things work out, saying that she isn't against being in a relationship with someone who hails from a different country. According to her,

"(If you) truly love someone and you want to be with them, then no matter the distance, you’ll make it work.”

Chantel and her mum Karen, on the other hand, are skeptical since they haven't met Masoma yet. But Winter seems to think he is a great person. When Chantel asked Winter if Masoma was aware of her weight loss surgery, she shared that she hasn't told Masoma about it, because she is afraid of exposing her insecurities.

Fans claim Winter needs her own 90 Day spinoff after her revelation on The Family Chantel

Taking to Twitter fans claimed that Winter needed a 90 Day Fiance spinoff after she opened up about talking to a Nigerian man.

More on what happened in the season premiere of The Family Chantel

While Winter has been busy with her own life and trying to move on from her ex-boyfriend, Chantel and Pedro are undergoing issues in their marriage. The couple recently bought their first house. But while things were expected to go smoothly, they are now now facing a road bump.

Chantel feels like Pedro is trying to make her feel bad because he thinks she isn't doing enough work. However, The Family Chantel star insists otherwise, saying that she's doing everything she can and trying hard to carry on with her wifely duties despite working full-time as a nurse.

Pedro's sister, Nicole, on the other hand, is newly single and ready to mingle since she recently broke up with her long-time boyfriend Alejandro. Apart from this, she is also preparing herself for a beauty pageant. Even though Pedro is still in touch with his mother, he has cut off all contact with Nicole, following their confrontation in the last season.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Make sure you check your local listings for more information.

