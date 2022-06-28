Why is Chantel worried about telling her family about her marital issues with Pedro in The Family Chantel Episode 4? 

The Family Chantel Season 4 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, and things were nothing less than dramatic between Pedro and Chantel. Ever since they returned after their trip from the Dominican Republic, Pedro and Chantel's relationship has been on the rocks. Things only seemed to be going from bad to worse each week.

Titled No Ninos or Ninas, Episode 4 of The Family Chantel showcased Chantel getting things ready for her housewarming party. Meanwhile, all Pedro did was mope around and be rude toward his wife. Though Chantel tried hard to hide her marital issues from her family, it didn't work. Her family was able to sense the tension between the couple.

Later in the episode, when Chantel was in the car with her parents, they asked The Family Chantel star if anything was wrong with her marriage. Chantel denied that she was facing marital issues and claimed that Pedro was tired as he had returned from work.

During her confessional, Chantel revealed why she didn't want to tell her parents about the marital issues between her and The Family Chantel star.

Chantel didn't want her family to know about her problems with Pedro in The Family Chantel, as she wanted to protect her husband

Chantel was on her way to River's new apartment with her parents when they asked her if she was facing any issues with Pedro. Chantel denied their question and assured her parents that things were fine between her and her husband.

During her confessional, Chantel shared why she hid the details from her parents. She said,

"I just know that if I tell my family that Pedro and I aren't happy, they're going to blame Pedro immediately and support me. I mean, I do feel like he could be doing better right now and that I need some support. But I'm not willing to let them into my problems right now for the intergrity of the relationship between my family and my husband."

Chantel continued to add that she wanted it to stay that way until she and Pedro figured things out.

Despite Chantel's denial, her father assured his daughter that if there were any issues she was facing with Pedro, she could talk to him about it. During her confessional, Chantel's mother claimed that she would get to the end of the issue between Pedro and Chantel.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media and applauded Chantel for not bringing her family into her problems.

Fans laud Chantel for wanting to keep her marital issues away from her family in The Family Chantel

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Chantel made the right decision by not telling her parents about her issues with Pedro.

Jessica @jess_Jay_Josh I’m glad Chantel is trying to keep her distance withher family finding out what’s going on between her and Pedro. that’s none of their business but eventually they’ll get figured out and because Karen doesn’t know when to stay quiet it’s not going to be nice. #TheFamilyChantel I’m glad Chantel is trying to keep her distance withher family finding out what’s going on between her and Pedro. that’s none of their business but eventually they’ll get figured out and because Karen doesn’t know when to stay quiet it’s not going to be nice. #TheFamilyChantel

shersters @shersters I must give respect to Chantel for keeping her marital issues between herself and Pedro. The worst thing you can do is tell your parents drama relating to your marriage #TheFamilyChantel I must give respect to Chantel for keeping her marital issues between herself and Pedro. The worst thing you can do is tell your parents drama relating to your marriage #TheFamilyChantel https://t.co/wJzYMjQNrp

j @jaderaer Chantel has matured. She isn’t telling her family and getting them involved. Pedro is the one hasn’t matured #TheFamilyChantel Chantel has matured. She isn’t telling her family and getting them involved. Pedro is the one hasn’t matured #TheFamilyChantel

Chapter 32🧠💪🏽 @Joshuas_Keeper See I like how chantel is still trying to figure it out before she tells her parents what’s going on #thefamilychantel See I like how chantel is still trying to figure it out before she tells her parents what’s going on #thefamilychantel

More details on what happened this week in The Family Chantel on episode 4 of season 4

Although Chantel didn't want to tell her family about her marital issues, that soon ended when Pedro called her lazy. Chantel worked as a nurse and claimed she tried to do her best when it came to being a housewife.

Towards the end of the episode, Pedro walks into their bedroom and notices Chantel in bed. He immediately accused her of being lazy and not cleaning the house.

Chatel immediately got out of her bed and walked out of the house. She went to River's new apartment and asked him if she could crash there for the night.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

