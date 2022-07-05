"You’re lashing out": The Family Chantel fans condemn Pedro for being disrespectful towards Chantel in Episode 5

TLC's The Family Chantel Season 4 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, which was nothing short of dramatic.

This week, Pedro and Chantel got into a heated argument, where the former continued to be disrespectful towards his wife. He called her lazy and claimed that she doesn't do any work at home. Viewers who watched the episode called him out for his rude behavior.

Naya @NayaBird37 Pedro, the disrespect isn’t cool. You’re lashing out, instead of expressing how you really feel, and it’s disrespectful. I can’t be mad if River kicks your ass defending his sister. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro, the disrespect isn’t cool. You’re lashing out, instead of expressing how you really feel, and it’s disrespectful. I can’t be mad if River kicks your ass defending his sister. #TheFamilyChantel

Episode 5 of The Family Chantel showcased Pedro spending more time in his office. He also kept speaking about his co-worker Antonella. One night when he was working late in a bid to avoid going home early, he offered to drop her off after she claimed that her car was having trouble. When he got home and noticed Chantel in bed, Pedro continued to criticize her and accused her of being lazy.

What happened between Pedro and Chantel in the latest episode of The Family Chantel?

During her confessional, Chantel spoke about how Pedro had been spending more time in the office, and revealed that when she questioned him about the same, he would tell her that it was none of her business. The Family Chantel star added that normally, she would've dropped the matter, but shared that of late, her husband had been nothing but rude and inconsiderate towards her.

Pedro, on the other hand, claimed that on the days that Chantel had an off from work, she didn't do any household chores, which bothered him. Continuing, he said:

"She no want to go to the market to get food. Things are dirty, bathroom not clean, and that make me like, you forget my sh*t sometimes."

The minute he entered the bedroom and saw Chantel lying down, Pedro started to question her about the clothes in the washing machine, the dishes and food. In response, Chantel said that she was tired of doing everything by herself and added that her husband behaved like he was the only one working hard.

The Family Chantel star also said that she had been bending over backwards in trying to cook, clean and make sure her house was in order, but there had been no change in the way Pedro treated her, making her feel hopeless and like she couldn't do anything right.

Confronting her husband regarding his behavior, Chantel claimed that she deserved a little appreciation and was getting sick of his behaviour.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Pedro for his rude behavior towards his wife.

Fans slam Pedro for being rude towards his wife in The Family Chantel Episode 5, Season 4

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Pedro was lashing out at Chantel and called out his disrespectful behavior towards his wife. A few other fans further added that she was not his maid.

The Original Darcey’s Revenge Wig©️ @HolaFalkoro #TheFamilyChantel My dad is watching this for this first time ever and he just told Pedro to shut up My dad is watching this for this first time ever and he just told Pedro to shut up 😅 #TheFamilyChantel

Bullies and Tattoos 🇩🇪🇺🇦 @BulliesTattoos



It was gross. Pedro is a misogynist like his dad. Apple didn’t fall far from the tree it never even knew. I dated a Puerto Rican guy and his expectation was I would do ALL the household stuff. In his eyes, he’d go to work, come home and do nothing else.It was gross. Pedro is a misogynist like his dad. Apple didn’t fall far from the tree it never even knew. #thefamilychantel I dated a Puerto Rican guy and his expectation was I would do ALL the household stuff. In his eyes, he’d go to work, come home and do nothing else.It was gross. Pedro is a misogynist like his dad. Apple didn’t fall far from the tree it never even knew. #thefamilychantel

Dimplez @BabyDimplez84 Pedro is really boiling my skin… look at you in the beginning of the relationship who was lazy then?? #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is really boiling my skin… look at you in the beginning of the relationship who was lazy then?? #TheFamilyChantel

j @jaderaer Pedro is a drill sergeant instead of a husband. He is rude #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is a drill sergeant instead of a husband. He is rude #TheFamilyChantel

Jessenia (jeh-sin-yah) @Jehsinyah Pedro can hire a maid & a chef if he want the house clean & food ready on the table. Get that machismo energy outta here. #TheFamilyChantel Pedro can hire a maid & a chef if he want the house clean & food ready on the table. Get that machismo energy outta here. #TheFamilyChantel

Chapter 32🧠💪🏽 @Joshuas_Keeper Pedro is disrespectful af like chantel can rest on the fourth day working 12 hour shifts in a hospital isn’t easy maybe he should try it #thefamilychantel Pedro is disrespectful af like chantel can rest on the fourth day working 12 hour shifts in a hospital isn’t easy maybe he should try it #thefamilychantel

Dimplez @BabyDimplez84 Pedro she is not your fuqin MAID!!! #TheFamilyChantel she ain’t yo momma! Pedro she is not your fuqin MAID!!! #TheFamilyChantel she ain’t yo momma! https://t.co/hiIZjUNO2J

lilliebug @lilliebug19701 head. A real Ahole like his annoying sister Nicole. #tlc #thefamilychantel #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is being very disrespectful and I don’t trust him. He turned out to be ahead. A real Ahole like his annoying sister Nicole. #familychantel #TheFamilyChantel Pedro is being very disrespectful and I don’t trust him. He turned out to be a 💩 head. A real Ahole like his annoying sister Nicole. #familychantel #tlc #thefamilychantel

𝐌.𝐉. 𝐋𝐢𝐳 👩🏾‍💻 @lizziemcwriter



Also Pedro: *complains about every lil thing in the house but doesn’t lift a finger to change it*



If the cat hair bothers you, sweep it! If you’re hungry, cook! Stop complaining you’re not doing it either Pedro: You have two hands you can do it, you’re lazyAlso Pedro: *complains about every lil thing in the house but doesn’t lift a finger to change it*If the cat hair bothers you, sweep it! If you’re hungry, cook! Stop complaining you’re not doing it either #TheFamilyChantel Pedro: You have two hands you can do it, you’re lazyAlso Pedro: *complains about every lil thing in the house but doesn’t lift a finger to change it* If the cat hair bothers you, sweep it! If you’re hungry, cook! Stop complaining you’re not doing it either #TheFamilyChantel

Dominique @KAMILLE_07 Why can’t Pedro clean? Just like he said Chantel has two hands and can turn on a light herself, he has two hands, he can clean up after himself. Grown ass man. #TheFamilyChantel Why can’t Pedro clean? Just like he said Chantel has two hands and can turn on a light herself, he has two hands, he can clean up after himself. Grown ass man. #TheFamilyChantel

Keys 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 Chantel putting it lightly as to save Pedro but I would lay it all on the line. That mofo Pedro is disrespectful #TheFamilyChantel Chantel putting it lightly as to save Pedro but I would lay it all on the line. That mofo Pedro is disrespectful #TheFamilyChantel

Naves @vulnaviaj If Pedro is concerned with the house being cleaned, hire a maid. I'm sure they are getting okay money from the show considering they went from a 1-bedroom apartment to a 5-bedroom house. #TheFamilyChantel If Pedro is concerned with the house being cleaned, hire a maid. I'm sure they are getting okay money from the show considering they went from a 1-bedroom apartment to a 5-bedroom house. #TheFamilyChantel

More details on what else happened this week in The Family Chantel Season 4, Episode 5

As their heated argument continued, Chantel questioned Pedro if he did love her. In response, he kept silent and continued to accuse her of being lazy. Fed up with his behavior, Chantel walked out of the house and went to her brother's place. River was surprised to see his sister there at night and knew something had happened.

Chantel, however, pretended like it was just a minor argument. She also requested to stay the night at his place, which he didn't deny.

Next week when the series returns, Chantel's mother and brother head over to her house to confront Pedro about what happened between them. Chantel also confronts Pedro about the sparkly bottle in the cupboard, and asks him about his car and where it was.

The Family Chantel airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

