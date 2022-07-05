"You’re lashing out": The Family Chantel fans condemn Pedro for being disrespectful towards Chantel in Episode 5

TLC's The Family Chantel Season 4 returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, which was nothing short of dramatic.
This week, Pedro and Chantel got into a heated argument, where the former continued to be disrespectful towards his wife. He called her lazy and claimed that she doesn't do any work at home. Viewers who watched the episode called him out for his rude behavior.
Episode 5 of The Family Chantel showcased Pedro spending more time in his office. He also kept speaking about his co-worker Antonella. One night when he was working late in a bid to avoid going home early, he offered to drop her off after she claimed that her car was having trouble. When he got home and noticed Chantel in bed, Pedro continued to criticize her and accused her of being lazy.
What happened between Pedro and Chantel in the latest episode of The Family Chantel?
During her confessional, Chantel spoke about how Pedro had been spending more time in the office, and revealed that when she questioned him about the same, he would tell her that it was none of her business. The Family Chantel star added that normally, she would've dropped the matter, but shared that of late, her husband had been nothing but rude and inconsiderate towards her.
Pedro, on the other hand, claimed that on the days that Chantel had an off from work, she didn't do any household chores, which bothered him. Continuing, he said:
"She no want to go to the market to get food. Things are dirty, bathroom not clean, and that make me like, you forget my sh*t sometimes."
The minute he entered the bedroom and saw Chantel lying down, Pedro started to question her about the clothes in the washing machine, the dishes and food. In response, Chantel said that she was tired of doing everything by herself and added that her husband behaved like he was the only one working hard.
The Family Chantel star also said that she had been bending over backwards in trying to cook, clean and make sure her house was in order, but there had been no change in the way Pedro treated her, making her feel hopeless and like she couldn't do anything right.
Confronting her husband regarding his behavior, Chantel claimed that she deserved a little appreciation and was getting sick of his behaviour.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Pedro for his rude behavior towards his wife.
Fans slam Pedro for being rude towards his wife in The Family Chantel Episode 5, Season 4
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Pedro was lashing out at Chantel and called out his disrespectful behavior towards his wife. A few other fans further added that she was not his maid.
More details on what else happened this week in The Family Chantel Season 4, Episode 5
As their heated argument continued, Chantel questioned Pedro if he did love her. In response, he kept silent and continued to accuse her of being lazy. Fed up with his behavior, Chantel walked out of the house and went to her brother's place. River was surprised to see his sister there at night and knew something had happened.
Chantel, however, pretended like it was just a minor argument. She also requested to stay the night at his place, which he didn't deny.
Next week when the series returns, Chantel's mother and brother head over to her house to confront Pedro about what happened between them. Chantel also confronts Pedro about the sparkly bottle in the cupboard, and asks him about his car and where it was.
The Family Chantel airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.