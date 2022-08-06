"Kanye comeback season starts now": Hilarious Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian memes take over internet as couple break up after 9 months 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits following a nine-month relationship. They were maintaining a long-distance relationship as the latter spent the summer working on Wizards! In Australia.

Sources claim that being continents apart played a role in their relationship coming to an end. Since the announcement was made, several netizens have swarmed Twitter with hilarious memes.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Pete Davidson have decided to break up and just be friends. The source claimed that the two have “a lot of love and respect for each other.” However, maintaining a long-distance relationship with their busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

E! News also reported that the split occurred sometime this week.

Another source told Page Six that the duo’s age difference contributed to their decision to break up. Pete Davidson is 28 years old, and Kim Kardashian is 41 years old.

While many now assume that Kim Kardashian might get back together with her former husband Kanye “Ye” West, sources have confirmed that “the divorce is moving ahead” and that the two are “happily co-parenting.”

Netizens react to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian breaking up

The pair quickly became Hollywood’s favorite couple as netizens found the two coming together incredibly interesting. Upon hearing the latest news, several netizens were left dejected. While many continued to state that they were heartbroken, others joked about Kanye West potentially reigniting flames with the mother of four.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently co-parenting their four children: North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

Sources claimed the “distance hasn’t been an issue” for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

A source close to the Skims founder told E! News on August 1 that the two were not having any trouble despite being apart. They claimed:

“The distance hasn’t been an issue for Kim and Pete’s relationship while he’s been away filming. They are still going strong and making it work. When they are apart, they are in constant communication. They FaceTime consistently [and are] always getting quick phone calls in when they can.”

A few days later, another source told US Weekly that the two were having some difficulties but were making it work as the two “are in constant communication.”

Kim Kardashian began dating the Saturday Night Live alum after the former had her own gig on the show in early October 2021. In April, the former spoke about her onstage kiss with Davidson on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She admitted:

“It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing.”

The two were spotted in Los Angeles and New York on several dates together, where Davidson also bonded with Kardashian’s kids. He also made a quick cameo on the reality star’s show The Kardashians.

The two also appeared together at the Met Gala, and Davidson went on to get several tattoos in honor of the to-be lawyer.

Pete Davidson will be appearing on the second season of The Kardashians. However, it remains unclear whether details about their split will also be shared on the Hulu show.

