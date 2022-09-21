Why are netizens not happy with Kim Kardashian x Stuart Weitzman footwear campaign? 

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the high-end international footwear label, Stuart Weitzman, announced the iconic reality TV star Kim Kardashian as its brand ambassador.

The 41-year-old stepped into the new role in style as she fronted the label's Fall 2022 "Stand Strong" campaign, which celebrates women who are constantly standing strong. In an official press release, the luxury shoewear brand released a statement that read:

"One of the most recognized figures of her generation, Kardashian is a cultural icon and trendsetter synonymous with strength."

While the luxury label is proud of its choice, netizens didn't agree with the brand and dismissed both the campaign and the label.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's role as the brand ambassador and her cameo in the Fall 2022 "Stand Strong" campaign for Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman took to Instagram on September 20, 2022, to announce Kim Kardashian as the face of its "Stand Strong" collection. However, the news wasn't well received by brand enthusiasts, and they took the chance to give their honest and harsh reviews regarding the campaign on social media.

Fans have dismissed the SKIMS founder as the face of the brand's latest campaign as they claim that the TV star is not the right choice for the motive of the brand. They further think she isn't the right one to be the brand's ambassador.

Many brand enthusiasts claimed to have left the brand and stopped buying things from the label as they were so disappointed with the campaign. Names such as Serena Williams, Baddie Winkle, Glennon Doyle, etc. were previously associated with the brand, and fans believe the ambassador should represent a much wider range and collective for women's empowerment.

A few fans took to Twitter to give their reviews regarding the collection.

osa @osamachabbi Kim Kardashian being the face of Stuart Weitzman is giving ill fitting Kim Kardashian being the face of Stuart Weitzman is giving ill fitting

Tuesday @Tuesday44753242 @StuartWeitzman @KimKardashian Too bad. There are so, so many other women in the world and you chose her. No thanks. I'll buy another brand for now on. @StuartWeitzman @KimKardashian Too bad. There are so, so many other women in the world and you chose her. No thanks. I'll buy another brand for now on.

Some, however, appreciated Kim for her amazing looks in the campaign. They were pleased to see Kim as part of the "Stand Strong" campaign as it is a celebration of strong women.

E💲 @whodeenee Stuart Weitzman x Kim Kardashian Stuart Weitzman x Kim Kardashian 🔥

the A @youngerIord My baby seeing Kim k do Stuart Weitzman new campaign must make her happy My baby seeing Kim k do Stuart Weitzman new campaign must make her happy😩

ovie Daniella @Lildannyella @KimKardashian @StuartWeitzman I just love everything you’re doing Kim 🥹 making people proud of the body they have @KimKardashian @StuartWeitzman I just love everything you’re doing Kim 🥹 making people proud of the body they have ❤️

jeff @jeff34187474 @StuartWeitzman @KimKardashian This is the best she has looked for a long time @StuartWeitzman @KimKardashian This is the best she has looked for a long time

As usual, some people were appreciating the campaign, while others discarded it completely. One thing that is certain from Stuart's move is that the brand has become the talk of the town after making Kim Kardashian its ambassador and the face of its latest campaign.

More about the newly launched Kim Kardashian x Stuart Weitzman "Stand Strong" Fall 2022 campaign

Kim K fronted the brand's fall 2022 "Stand Strong" campaign to celebrate women who are strong and step into their power. In an official press release, Kim commented on the collaboration and said:

"This campaign is inspired by both the brand's legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman's iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman's iconic campaigns."

The campaign showcased Kim Kardashian, who was photographed by iconic photographer Mario Sorrenti. For the campaign, the star wore a bodysuit along with Lucite boots. The boots came in a wedge style and were crafted from brown croc-embossed leather.

The over-the-knee boots can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Stuart Weitzman for a retail price of $1200.

