Where to buy the Stuart Weitzman x Disney collection? Release date, and more explored

The iconic media franchise, Disney, is collaborating with Stuart Weitzman and his eponymous luxury shoe label to offer an exclusive footwear capsule collection.

The collaborative collection highlights the ethos of both the labels and calls for originality. The entire collection features Disney's iconic characters, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Stuart Weitzman on August 15, 2022.

More about the upcoming Fall 2022 Stuart Weitzman x Disney footwear collection, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Upcoming Stuart Weitzman x Disney footwear collection, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse (Image via Stuart Weitzman)

The upcoming footwear line comprises of the luxury label's most recognized silhouettes featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. These iconic characters have captivated the hearts of the audiences since their debut in 1928 and are still considered popular amongst not only kids but adults.

The collection offers items including - boots, sandals, sneakers, loafers, and booties. The official site introduces the collection,

"Stuart Weitzman is excited to announce our partnership with Disney with the Disney x Stuart Weitzman Capsule Collection for the Fall 2022 season."

The collaborative capsule brings together Disney's beloved characters on the glamourous silhouettes, while delivering the modern elegance of Weitzman's designs.

This approach is best potrayed by the luxe swarovski crystals embellished motifs in the shape of Disney's Minnie and Mickey Mouse silhouettes. These designs were conceptualised by Weitzman's Head of Design, Edmundo Castillo. In the official press release Edmundo comments on his inspiration behind designs,

"I was so inspired by the idea of combining icons. We wanted to take some of our most iconic styles with inspiration from Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and make them sparkle like Disney’s most classic stars."

The collection pieces includes,

5050 Boot Sondra Bootie Nudistcurve Sandal Nearly Nude Sandal Ryan Low Top Sneaker Palmer Loafer Livvy Sneaker

The collection has Boots and Booties, which are reinterpreted with Swarovski crystals, designed in the shape of Disney's Mickey Mouse. The second in the collection are two sandals, which are reimagined with small swarovski crystals placed in the shape of Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The third in the list is flats and sneakers. The Ryan Low Top sneaker features a similar Mickey Mouse shaped swarovski atop the boots, whereas the loafer features a similar pattern. The most unique of of all silhouettes are the sneakers which features the printed graphics of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.

The collection is accompanied by a grand campaign imagery, featuring the American supermodel Lindsey Wixon. The brand introduces the campaign in official press release,

"With the Disney x SW collection drawing upon both brands’ icons, the only way to celebrate the collaboration was to create a campaign... with even more icons! And that’s just what we did with our Disney x SW campaign, Magic at the Movies."

The campaign was filmed at Village East by Angelika, which is a renowned movie theater in New York City. The campaign imagery was shot by Huy Loung, and the campaign video was filmed by Ben Carey. Both the artists combines the nostalgia of Disney with Wetizman's glamour and red carpet legacy.

The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site and in select physical stores of Weitzman, starting August 15, 2022. Each of the seven silhouette will come packaged in customized shoe boxes, which are exclsuive to the capsule.

Edited by Sayati Das