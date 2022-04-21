Mickey Mouse Jewelry collection: Price and other details about EYEFUNNY X Hajime Sorayama Disney-inspired collab

Spruce up your jewelry collection with the newly created Disney-inspired neckpieces from the Hajime Sorayama x EYEFUNNY collaboration. The Tokyo-based diamond company is once again partnering up with the Japanese illustrator to create two grade-A diamond-studded Mickey Mouse pendants.

This second fine jewelry collection by the duo will be priced at a whooping ¥792,000 JPY and ¥2,200,000 JPY (approximately $6,172 and $14,145) respectively. If you are fond of gold and diamonds as well as Disney, this collection might just be the one for you. You can easily get your hands on the Mickey Mouse jewelry collection via 2G TOKYO, or at EYEFUNNY’s Ginza Six location.

The collection is set to launch on April 23, 2022.

EYEFUNNY x Hajime Sorayama created diamond-studded Mickey Mouse jewelry collection

The latest collaboration has led to the creation of two stunning pieces. The jewelry maker created two diamond-set pendants that immortalize Sorayama's timeless Disney character.

Both the pendants, the Mickey Mouse Pendant 18KYG Face Model and the Mickey Mouse Pendant 18KYG Full-Body Model are made with 18K yellow gold. These avant-garde ornaments are emblazoned with gleaming white diamonds.

To be more precise, the Face Model is beautifully adorned with 71 diamonds weighing 0.3 carats, whereas the Full-Body Model is studded with 162 diamonds weighing 0.6 carats.

These invaluable, gorgeous pieces will launch in the market, following their exhibition at the Mickey Mouse Now and Future show. If you are in Japan, don’t miss out on this grand event that will be held on April 23, 2022 at PARCO GALLERY, Osaka, 14F Shinsaibashi PARCO.

What do we know about their first collab?

Earlier in 2020, EYEFUNNY created beautiful necklaces to celebrate Hajime Sorayama’s exhibition, which was held at NANZUKA’s “2G” Studio. The jewelry maker’s collection centered around the hands of the artist’s signature robots.

These finger-shaped, limited edition necklaces were made in both white gold and yellow gold, for variety's sake. They were sold for ¥280,000 JPY (around $2,600).

More about recent ventures of EYEFUNNY

In February of this year, the diamond company teamed up with a New York-based artist, Daniel Arsham, to showcase their state-of-the-art crystallized stone Pokémon card, which was made as part of their “Ancient Power: Hidden in the Ruins” series. To explore his nostalgic affection for the beloved Pokémon characters, Arsham joined hands with Tokyo’s jewelry maker.

The duo crafted an artwork similar to a Pokemon card, fashioned with black granite and crystals featuring the character Mew. The exclusive art piece was on display at Nanzuka 2G from February 11 to March 6.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee