“She is trying to hide it”: Rumors of Serena Williams being pregnant during US Open go viral across social media

Serena Williams impressed tennis fans during the US Open held in New York. The 40-year-old successfully beat Anett Kontaveit at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

However, as she celebrates her victory ahead of the third round, speculation of her pregnancy has appeared online. While some claimed it was her demeanor that had them thinking so, others congratulated her on the pregnancy. One fan even took to Twitter to say that Williams was pregnant and "she is trying to hide it."

Netizens speculate that Serena Williams is pregnant

Many speculated that Serena Williams was pregnant simply by observing the sportsperson’s demeanor and appearance. Netizens believed that she was showing early signs of pregnancy, and some stated that she appeared to have a “pregnancy glow.”

🌻🦋CERTIFIED BBW LOVER 🦋🌻 @SirwavyScooter I think Serena Williams pregnant I think Serena Williams pregnant

Heath Hewett @HeathHewett Is Serena Williams pregnant with her 2nd child??? The afterwards of the match and her attire and her look and her wrapping with the towel…it makes sense now and she seems to look that way but maybe not!!! If so man kudos to her!!! Is Serena Williams pregnant with her 2nd child??? The afterwards of the match and her attire and her look and her wrapping with the towel…it makes sense now and she seems to look that way but maybe not!!! If so man kudos to her!!!

come on girls get on the floor @seoate my mom swears serena williams is pregnant my mom swears serena williams is pregnant 😭

Natasha Rust @rustymonkey81 🕵🏻‍♀️ Is Serena Williams pregnant? 🤔 Do I spy a bump under all those sparkles?🕵🏻‍♀️ Is Serena Williams pregnant? 🤔 Do I spy a bump under all those sparkles? 👀🔍🕵🏻‍♀️🎾

YaKaMaLive @YaKaMaLive Saying it for records .... #SerenaWilliams is pregnant right now. Saying it for records .... #SerenaWilliams is pregnant right now.

During a recent podcast interview with Meghan Markle, Serena Williams mentioned that she is quitting the game to spend more time with her family. She mentioned that she and her husband, who is the co-founder of Reddit, have been trying for another child.

Williams and Alexis Ohanian are parents to five-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena added:

“We recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family.”

The interview made followers strongly believe the rumors. However, Serena Williams hadn't made an announcement about the same at the time of writing this article. She has also expressed in the past that she does not wish to get pregnant while playing tennis and said:

“I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

However, it is worth noting that Williams was pregnant while she played in the Australian Open in 2018. The athlete was two months pregnant with her daughter. The same was not made public at the time of her match. Williams did not announce her pregnancy until she had completed 22 weeks.

Her daughter Olympia went on to be born in September 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I love being pregnant”: Serena Williams admits to enjoying pregnancy in Archetypes podcast

During Williams’ appearance on the much-awaited Archetypes podcast, the former revealed that she thoroughly enjoyed being pregnant and said:

“But I love being a woman and I love, I loved being pregnant. You know, I was one of those. I was like, 'Oh, I love this...I'm so happy.' Like, I was literally one of...those women.”

She went on to add that she looks forward to her time spent away from tennis. She also mentioned that she believed that her best was being a mother, and that it was something she could be really good at.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave