Bombshell moments in Meghan Markle's The Cut interview revealed as netizens divided over Duchess of Sussex's remarks

Meghan Markle seemed to have spilt some beans in her latest interview with The Cut. The Duchess of Sussex did her first big 2022 magazine interview with New York magazine's The Cut, featuring on their fall fashion issue cover. During the interview, Meghan spoke about how things are with the royal family. She also revealed that she is reconsidering rejoining Instagram.

The Duchess also shared that she's looking forward to telling her own story through a Netflix documentary. Accusing the royal family of “cruel treatment,” the former actress also discussed how she was happy to have quit her alluring life in the UK.

“I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything”: Meghan Markle talks about forgiveness, the royal family and much more

Meghan Markle’s candid sit-down with New York Magazine’s The Cut has seemed to have created a stir on social media as the Suits actress talked about the family rift, the British press, and a lot more. During the interview with The Cut's Allison P. Davis, she also spoke about how there’s room for forgiveness between her and the royal family. She said:

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

With speculation rife about Meghan Markle signing a document that keeps her from discussing the royal family, Markle has finally cleared the air by revealing that she hasn’t signed any documents of that kind. However, it is her decision not to talk about her time as a royal, as she is still healing.

She also emphasized how happy she is to leave the royal life. She said:

“Just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, ‘Okay, fine, let’s get out of here. Happy to.”

In the interview, Meghan Markle also talked about how she and Harry both lost their families in the process, as the UK heir-apparent Prince Charles stopped talking to his youngest son.

She also revealed that she's rejoining the popular social media application, Instagram. She said:

“Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.”

In the end, she also talked about how she now feels different, much clearer as she feels that she is finding a way to use her voice through her podcast. She also talked about her hunt for a new house with her husband, while being jobless. She said:

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible … It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.’”

Meghan talks about her and Harry's new $14.7 million new mansion. (Image via santabarbarasluxuryhomes.com)

Meghan Markle also claimed that even after the Oprah Winfrey interview last year, she was conscious of the fact that there are little girls who still consider her a princess. This was the first interview where she opened up about her life as a royal. The interview was in the headlines for a long time as there were a number of explosive revelations about the coup and their fraught relationship with the British royal family.

Meghan Markle talks about family, relationships and forgiveness with "The Cut." (Image via Getty Images)

Talking about her suicidal thoughts, her miscarriage, and all the relentless racist attacks in the Oprah Winfrey interview, this sit-down with The Cut was the first after it.

Meghan Markle, The Cut and the rise of opinions

Meghan Markle once again stirred the internet with the revelations and her thoughts about exiting the royal family. A few netizens are once again unhappy with Meghan’s interview as they felt that the former actress once again bad-mouthed the royal family. One Twitter user also said:

“I really wish all the ‘titles’ could be removed from Harry and Megan. She is not at all concerned about Harry’s family, an embarrassment to the Monarchy and our country.”

Other social media users too used the platform to shower their opinions about the interview.

At the same time, people also had some great things to say about the interview. Pointing out how people are actually getting to know the "new Meghan," users tweeted their thoughts on the interview.

Markle actively hosts a podcast where she discusses a new topic with every celebrity. The first episode of her podcast was with tennis legend Serena Williams, where the tennis star discussed how some people perceive her ambition as a bad thing.

