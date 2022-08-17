When does New York Fashion Week SS23 start? Schedule explored

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has officially released a calendar of the preliminary New York Fashion Week, which is taking place in September 2022.

The New York Fashion Week kickstarts on September 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. with Proenza Schouler's fashion show. It will conclude on September 14, 2022, at 8 p.m., with Tom Ford's show. New York Fashion Week is scheduled in partnership with IMG's NYFW: The Shows Project.

New York Fashion Week, which is taking place from September 9 to 14, will continue to take place at Spring Studios, New York, as the central hub. Other than Spring Studios, the shows will take place all over New York City. In a press release issued by CFDA, Steven Kolb, Chief Executive Officer, CFDA, said:

“One of the strengths of NYFW is the city itself and the way it keeps driving our talents. We will continue to see designers show in unique venues and neighborhoods across New York with a base of shows happening at Spring Studios."

The preliminary schedule released by CFDA reveals more than 109 confirmed designers and labels including Barragan, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siariano, Coach, Dion Lee, Interior, Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, and more.

Brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, and Area are returning to New York Fashion Week after a brief absence. Steven Kolb discusses the September show and the CFDA's role in it in the aforementioned press release. He says:

“September demonstrates continued momentum for the CFDA and the important reach that NYFW provides brands. This season includes a noteworthy international roster, returning designers, first-time shows, and our CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, while reflecting the most diversity in NYFW history."

Hilfiger will present their collection on September 11, 2022, at 7 p.m., at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn, as well as in a parallel metaverse. Puma's collection will be unveiled on September 13, 2022, at 9 p.m., with a Furtrograde runway show that will include music, sports, and fashion.

Ashlyn, Foo and Food, AnOnly Child, Midnight Studios, LoveShackFancy, and Tia Adeola are among the newcomers to the NYFW.

Many international brands, including Marni, Fendi, and Cos., will also be showing during the week on September 9, 10, and 13, respectively.

Speaking on the special anniversary of the CFDA and lineup, Kolb, said:

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale."

He added:

"We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests.”

All fashion shows will adhere to the New York State Health Department's guidelines. In addition to showcasing in-person, the shows will be broadcast on Runway 360, the CFDA's business tool and digital hub.

