 What did Liam Payne say on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast? Singer slammed online for comments on Zayn Malik 

Liam Payne appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. The singer revealed exclusive details about a host of things, such as why One Direction broke up, his opinions about his ex-wife, and about fighting Justin Bieber. However, the most controversial topic was his opinion on Zayn Malik. Clips of the Stack It Up singer talking about Malik have taken over social media. Many were disappointed to see the 28-year-old slam his former band member on the podcast.

Zayn Malik came up on the podcast when Logan Paul was discussing a feud between the latter’s brother Jake Paul and the Pillowtalk singer. In 2020, Malik’s then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid slammed Jake for being “irrelevant” and called Malik a “respectful king” on Twitter.

Liam Payne responded:

“She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well.”

Liam Payne alluded to the reason behind Malik and Hadid’s split. The couple called it quits after Malik allegedly shoved Hadid’s mother Yolanda into a dresser and called her a “f**king Dutch s**t” during an altercation.

Since the disagreement made headlines, Malik said he “adamantly denies striking Yolanda.” He was sentenced to 90 days of probation for four counts of harassment and was also asked to complete an anger management class.

What did Liam Payne say about Zayn Malik?

As the conversation about Zayn Malik continued on the podcast, Liam Payne argued that there are several reasons why he “dislikes” Malik. He continued:

“If I had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k.' But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

Payne added on the podcast that he has been “so misunderstood” by the public, similar to Malik, so he cannot “sit here and d**k” on Malik.

Liam Payne ended the conversation about Malik by alluding that he had tried to help Malik. He said on the podcast:

“Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them.”

The singer also shared that there were instances where the former boy band "came very close" to throwing punches "at one point." He also shared that he got into a spat with a band member, whose name Lian chose to withhold. Payne said:

"There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, 'If you don't remove those hands, there's high likelihood you'll never use them again."

Netizens react to Liam Payne’s appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast

Internet users were unimpressed with the British singer throwing shade at his former bandmate. Many also dragged him online for appearing on the YouTuber’s podcast. A few tweets read:

?? @701fc the funniest thing about liam payne saying “he was 1d’s center/honor member” is that he’s being dead serious. just trusting the voices in his head without a single doubt the funniest thing about liam payne saying “he was 1d’s center/honor member” is that he’s being dead serious. just trusting the voices in his head without a single doubt

keep driving @pollypocketrry liam payne is an irrelevant c list celebrity who’s incredibly homophobic, biphobic and transphobic and he also cheated on his fiancée. why is he speaking on zayn and louis. don’t you have some queer women to fetishize and you’re fiancée to cheat on? liam payne is an irrelevant c list celebrity who’s incredibly homophobic, biphobic and transphobic and he also cheated on his fiancée. why is he speaking on zayn and louis. don’t you have some queer women to fetishize and you’re fiancée to cheat on?

spell fair-oh! @lisaIiveson never seen a bigger flop in my life than liam payne. you went from being in what was the biggest group on the planet to sitting in a logan paul podcast talking about former members of your group never seen a bigger flop in my life than liam payne. you went from being in what was the biggest group on the planet to sitting in a logan paul podcast talking about former members of your group

izzy is seeing Harry in 18 days !! 🐢 @tpwk_pinkx “im the most successful out of the band” liam payne you’re sitting there with logan paul on his podcast while harry is breaking records and is playing at 2 sold out nights at wembley stadium in under 3 weeks “im the most successful out of the band” liam payne you’re sitting there with logan paul on his podcast while harry is breaking records and is playing at 2 sold out nights at wembley stadium in under 3 weeks 😐

niall horan supremacy @hozialI when i was ten it made me sad but every time liam payne opens his mouth, i understand why he was celebrating those birthdays alone! when i was ten it made me sad but every time liam payne opens his mouth, i understand why he was celebrating those birthdays alone! https://t.co/Kwd6F25jSP

sb ❀✿ @1oveIetters how i sleep knowing i was never a liam payne girl how i sleep knowing i was never a liam payne girl https://t.co/7AZwctVYxC

grapejuice defender cat @dwdharry liam payne is doing a podcast with logan paul and harry styles is performing at a sold out wembley stadium in a few weeks. the levels is hilarious. liam payne is doing a podcast with logan paul and harry styles is performing at a sold out wembley stadium in a few weeks. the levels is hilarious.

s💦 @zaynzgwads georgia @copyofsatellite he's about to get dragged by zayn's fans he's about to get dragged by zayn's fans https://t.co/sr7BGB9Wxw liam payne is an alcoholic absente father who cheats on 19year olds and uses a dead boy band for attention bc his solo career flopped twitter.com/copyofsatellit… liam payne is an alcoholic absente father who cheats on 19year olds and uses a dead boy band for attention bc his solo career flopped twitter.com/copyofsatellit…

m 🕊 @luco_zain Zayn has always talked about how supportive Trisha is & how much he respects Yaser. All he wanted to do was get his parents a home & make them proud.

Liam Payne going on air calling out zayns upbringing is just so offensive if yk how hard his parents worked for their family. Zayn has always talked about how supportive Trisha is & how much he respects Yaser. All he wanted to do was get his parents a home & make them proud. Liam Payne going on air calling out zayns upbringing is just so offensive if yk how hard his parents worked for their family.

sneha²⁸ ☾ is 🏠 @copyofmilfrry "strip that down outsold everybody in the band" liam payne says while being on an interview with no one else but logan paul. "strip that down outsold everybody in the band" liam payne says while being on an interview with no one else but logan paul.

Along with amassing immense hate online for commenting on Zayn Malik, Payne has also garnered negative attention after he was seen with a woman who was not his fiancée. A fan page had posted pictures of Payne with his arms around another woman. His now ex-fiancée Maya Henry responded to the same by saying,

“Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

On May 23, Payne’s representative confirmed the split to E! News. However, further information about the breakup has not been disclosed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far