 What did Liam Payne say on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast? Singer slammed online for comments on Zayn Malik 

Liam Payne appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. The singer revealed exclusive details about a host of things, such as why One Direction broke up, his opinions about his ex-wife, and about fighting Justin Bieber. However, the most controversial topic was his opinion on Zayn Malik. Clips of the Stack It Up singer talking about Malik have taken over social media. Many were disappointed to see the 28-year-old slam his former band member on the podcast.
Zayn Malik came up on the podcast when Logan Paul was discussing a feud between the latter’s brother Jake Paul and the Pillowtalk singer. In 2020, Malik’s then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid slammed Jake for being “irrelevant” and called Malik a “respectful king” on Twitter.
Liam Payne responded:
“She tweeted something about get yourself a respectful man or something. That one didn't age very well.”
Liam Payne alluded to the reason behind Malik and Hadid’s split. The couple called it quits after Malik allegedly shoved Hadid’s mother Yolanda into a dresser and called her a “f**king Dutch s**t” during an altercation.
Since the disagreement made headlines, Malik said he “adamantly denies striking Yolanda.” He was sentenced to 90 days of probation for four counts of harassment and was also asked to complete an anger management class.
What did Liam Payne say about Zayn Malik?
As the conversation about Zayn Malik continued on the podcast, Liam Payne argued that there are several reasons why he “dislikes” Malik. He continued:
“If I had to go through what he went through -- with his growth and whatever else... My parents are overly supportive to the point where it's annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say, 'Oh yeah, whatever, that guy's a d**k.' But at the end of the day, once you're understanding what he's been through to get to that point -- and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”
Payne added on the podcast that he has been “so misunderstood” by the public, similar to Malik, so he cannot “sit here and d**k” on Malik.
Liam Payne ended the conversation about Malik by alluding that he had tried to help Malik. He said on the podcast:
“Listen, I don't agree with any of his actions. I can't commend some of the things that he's done. I can't be on his side for that. What I can say is I understand and your only hope is that at some point in their life, the person at the other end of the phone wants to receive the help that you're willing to give them.”
The singer also shared that there were instances where the former boy band "came very close" to throwing punches "at one point." He also shared that he got into a spat with a band member, whose name Lian chose to withhold. Payne said:
"There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, 'If you don't remove those hands, there's high likelihood you'll never use them again."
Netizens react to Liam Payne’s appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast
Internet users were unimpressed with the British singer throwing shade at his former bandmate. Many also dragged him online for appearing on the YouTuber’s podcast. A few tweets read:
Along with amassing immense hate online for commenting on Zayn Malik, Payne has also garnered negative attention after he was seen with a woman who was not his fiancée. A fan page had posted pictures of Payne with his arms around another woman. His now ex-fiancée Maya Henry responded to the same by saying,
“Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”
On May 23, Payne’s representative confirmed the split to E! News. However, further information about the breakup has not been disclosed.