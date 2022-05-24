"This is not me": Liam Payne and fiancée Maya Henry reportedly split amid photo scandal

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have reportedly separated once again. Payne’s representative confirmed the news stating that the pair had split for the second time.

Although Henry has not commented on anything regarding the breakup, she commented on a picture of Payne with another woman posted by a fan. She said,

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Harrie @harryskinnyjean Maya Henry always deserved better than Liam Payne, the girl is always so kind and down to earth. Maya Henry always deserved better than Liam Payne, the girl is always so kind and down to earth.

ؘ @bothpayne Umm excuse you Liam Payne and maya Henry they are not dating anymore they broke up Umm excuse you Liam Payne and maya Henry they are not dating anymore they broke up

The woman in the picture is allegedly Aliana Mawla, a model. She was seen in Liam’s 2018 music video for J. Balvin's collaboration, and Payne also promoted her appearance in the music video in an Instagram post.

While speaking to a news outlet recently, Payne stated that he and Henry went through a lot during lockdown but have worked through their challenges. He said,

“I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we’ve come put the other side of it a bit stronger. Most couples who have been married for years struggled, right? So, I mean, we’re still really happy to be here together today.”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s relationship timeline

Liam Payne and Maya Henry were first linked in 2019 (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Liam Payne and Maya Henry began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in August 2020. Payne confirmed the news while appearing on Good Morning America and said,

“We’re just really happy. Last week I just had a birthday, and my son is going to school for the first time today. Seems like a lot of firsts for me, really which is great.”

A week before their engagement, Henry was spotted wearing a diamond ring while enjoying a meal with Payne in London. However, Payne announced in June 2021 that they had ended their relationship. Speaking about the split, Payne said that he is disappointed in himself and is not so good in relationships.

The pair reconciled in August 2021 and were seen at a St Tropez yacht party, where fans spotted that Henry was not wearing her engagement ring. A news outlet stated that the duo decided to give their relationship another chance after Liam worked hard to win Maya’s trust. They were hanging out with each other again, and a source said,

“Liam is a really charming and romantic man and he has turned his charisma up to full volume to get her back. As well as having sweet dates together out of the public eye, they’ve been spending time with mutual friends. It’s all very much back to the basics and they are falling in love all over again.”

Liam Payne is a well-known singer who has gained recognition as a member of the boy band One Direction, whereas Maya Henry is an Instagram star who has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, Alta Moda, and Sartoria.

Edited by Sayati Das