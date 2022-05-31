Who is Aliana Mawla? Liam Payne's girlfriend denies breaking up singer's relationship with Maya Henry 

American social media personality Aliana Mawla addressed rumors about her being involved with singer Liam Payne while he was engaged to ex-fiancee Maya Henry.

On May 29, the 24-year-old model clarified her stance via a representative to E! News, responding to claims that she was behind the split between Payne and Henry. The spokesperson said:

“Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée. Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”

The representative further added that Aliana Mawla is “very protective of her personal life” and wants to enjoy her new relationship with the 28-year-old former One Direction member.

“She is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward.”

All you need to know about Aliana Mawla and her connection to Liam Payne

Born on November 14, 1997, Aliana Mawla is 24 and uses her Instagram handle to post modeling pictures and lifestyle content. She joined the social media site in October 2016. Mawla is also a brand ambassador of FashionNova.

Her TikTok account consists of videos of her dancing to trending songs and occasionally about fashion, food, and makeup.

Moreover, Aliana Mawla has known Liam Payne for some years now. She was featured in the Familiar music video by Liam and J Balvin in 2018. At the very beginning of the video, Aliana can be seen wearing a white shirt and looking at Liam.

Liam Payne's new romance first made headlines in early May 2022, when his now-ex fiancé Henry was tagged in a series of photographs from Mawla's Instagram story.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

News outlet Us confirmed the next day that the English singer and the Texas native had broken up, with a source noting that they had split “over a month ago.”

A brief recap of Liam Payne and Maya Henry's relationship

The For You singer was first seen with Henry in the summer of 2018 and made their romance Instagram public the following year.

Alongside a picture of himself and Henry, he wrote:

“Sometimes I don’t recognize this happy guy … sure glad you brought him back though. Thank you for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realize how perfect my life really is.”

Despite their engagement in August 2020, the former couple confirmed they were splitting for the first time in June 2021. During an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, Payne said:

“I am indeed [single]. I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

The X Factor star, who has a 4-year-old son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, said he has a "pattern" regarding relationships.

“I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

A month later, the English native and Henry reconciled by visiting the BFI London Film Festival. While she didn't wear her engagement ring to the occasion, the pair posed for photographs with PDA.

Henry was last seen sporting the massive diamond ring in an Instagram post from December 2021, which has since been deleted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far