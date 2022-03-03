What does Joey King's engagement ring mean? All about the Mociun piece

Joey King just announced her engagement to the world via an Instagram post on March 2nd, 2022. The star is now engaged to Steven Piet after dating him for two and a half years.

Joey King took to Instagram to express her happiness and gratefulness for her lovely fiancée as she wrote in the caption,

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it."

Steven Piet proposed to Joey on February 2, 2022, and Joey accepted the proposal. Both Piet and Joey have been very happy with the engagement and have shown off the beautiful one-of-a-kind ring by Mociun.

More about Joey King's Engagement ring

Steven Piet, 30, proposed to the Kissing Booth actress Joey King, 22, with a diamond ring with an elongated stone, known as a "moval" cut- an amalgammation of marquise and oval cuts, which is set in between the gold band in a horizontal way.

The ring also features a larger diamond in epaulette cut and darker side stones with baguette diamonds. Although Joey's piece is a custom ring, a similar design can be availed on the official website of the label Mociun for $33k.

Marquise-shaped diamonds are associated with creative and theatrical personalities, which both Joey and Steve are. The marquise ring cut is tinged with glamora and shows a sharp sense of style. An oval cut also represents immortality and fertility, which is a beautiful way to say to begin a new life together.

Although the cost of the engagement ring is not confirmed, experts from the jewelry line suggest that the ring can ould cost anywhere between $70k to $150k.

Mark Broumand, a well-known jewelry designer, talked to Page Six and said that the design for the ring is creative, modern and edgy, while estimating the cost of ring to be worth around $120,000.

Pop Base @PopBase Joey King is now engaged to Steven Piet. Joey King is now engaged to Steven Piet. https://t.co/1h6Cg8OQY0

Another jewelry expert from Rare Carat, Apeksha Kothari, also agreed to Broumand's evaluation and said the ring design is unique and has a one-of-a-kind artisan cut, which can cost up to $150,000. She told the Page Six team,

“As for the design, the diamond is set east to west rather than the traditional north to south, and the design evokes traditions from the Art Deco era, It is an antique-inspired ring with a modern flair,” said Chief Operating Officer Apeksha from Rare Carat.

In an interview with Nicki Swift, Mike Fried, another jewelry expert and the CEO of The Diamond Pro, talked about Joey King's ring, and said,

"There's no doubt that Joey King's ring is one of the most personalized celebrity engagement rings of this year. It highlights an elongated oval cut diamond set horizontally alongside three smaller stones in a rose or yellow gold setting. Her oval cut diamond looks to be 2 or 3 carats and I'd estimate the value to be near $70,000," said Mike.

The engagement ring is bought with care and love, and fans are happy for the new step in the couple's life, wishing them the best in the future.

Edited by Gunjan