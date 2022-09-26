Photos: Tristan Thompson shares gym selfie with fans after Khloe Kardashian gets spotted with "365 Days" actor Michele Morrone  

Tristan Thompson's offseason has had significant drama. A few months ago, the former NBA champion was caught in another cheating scandal, causing problems in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. Thompson, however, appears to have moved on. He was recently seen with an OnlyFans model, and his latest Instagram post implies that he is still available to date.

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian was recently seen with Michele Morrone, an Italian actor. Thompson and Kardashian are feuding publicly, possibly for the publicity.

Tristan Thompson posts a gym selfie after Khloe's new date

Khloe Kardashian attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan last week. She was spotted with the Italian actor, and the two posed close.

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morroneat at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan.

Morrone had his arm wrapped around Kardashian. It appears they were doing a photoshoot. However, the actor removed this picture from his Instagram story, stirring some controversy.

Kardashian's fans were excited to see her with another man. It is unknown if there is anything between them at the moment, but we might find out more information soon.

Shortly after the picture went viral, Tristan Thompson posted a black-and-white gym selfie on his personal Instagram account.

Thompson's gym selfie was most likely a reaction to Khloe's picture (Image via realtristan13 / Instagram)

"Sunday morning. Locked in. Be bless," Thompson captioned.

Tristan Thompson isn't active on his Instagram account. However, he may have done it to get back at his ex. She recently revealed that she was ready to finally move on.

Thompson's NBA career

In his latest Instagram Story, the forward claimed he was locked in. There is a chance that he is on the verge of signing another NBA contract.

Tristan Thompson last played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. While his best years seem to be behind him, the big man can still be a valuable pickup for many teams in the league. After all, he is only 31.

Tristan Thompson had the best years of his career in Cleveland (Image via Getty Images)

The former NBA champion is still a free agent, even though training camps are about to begin. There have been rumors of him retiring, but the player hasn't confirmed anything.

The clock is ticking for the forward as the new season begins on October 18.

