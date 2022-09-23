Reports: Tristan Thompson seen leaving a party with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV as beau Khloe debuts son's pictures on reality TV show

Tristan Thompson's summer didn't go so great. The forward is still a free agent and has dealt with a lot of drama in his private life. However, his dating life seems to be going well as he was recently spotted with OnlyFans model Juanita JCV.

Thompson definitely enjoys spending time with high-profile women. It seems that he's moved on from his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, who recently debuted photos of their newborn son.

Khloe showed a glimpse of her baby boy on the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians." The boy doesn't have a name yet, but True Thompson, Thompson and Khloe's daughter, wants him to be named Snowy.

The same night, the former NBA champion was spotted with the OnlyFans model in West Hollywood. This comes only two months after he was seen with a mysterious woman on his European vacation. It was also during that time that it was reported that he was cheating on Khloe.

Tristan Thompson spending time with OnlyFans model in Hollywood

Tristan Thompson attended Jack Harlow's after party in West Hollywood on Wednesday. At first, it appeared that the NBA player was alone, but then he was seen leaving the party with Juanita JCV.

Juanita is well known for the photos she posts online, including on Instagram and OnlyFans. She has gained millions of fans thanks to her modeling career and has even gotten the attention of some high-profile athletes.

Tristan Thompson has had an interesting summer.

The two were seen leaving the party in Thompson's SUV. Juanita has posted a lot of explicit content on her OnlyFans account, including an X-rated scene with Tyga, a popular rapper.

What makes this entire situation unusual is the fact that Tyga used to date Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian's half-sister. Khloe, on the other hand, seems to be done with Thompson for good after the cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson's NBA career

Despite being one of the best rebounders in the NBA, Thompson is still a free agent. He won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and last played for the Chicago Bulls.

Tristan Thompson helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the title against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Thompson is an efficient inside scorer and could be valuable to any team that needs help on boards. With training camp starting in just a few days, it's surprising that no team has offered him a contract yet.

Thompson is only 31 and has a few more good years left. He could undoubtedly help contending teams in their pursuit for a championship.

