When did Tyga and Kylie Jenner start dating? Duolingo calls out rapper over age gap as predator controversy surfaces 

Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s past relationship came to light once again after American language-learning company Duolingo called out the rapper for his significant age gap with his ex-girlfriend.

On December 4, the musician posted a TikTok video lip-syncing to his old song Rack City. While several fans rushed to respond to the clip, Duolingo decided to post a comment about Kylie:

“So when we gonna talk about Kylie.”

The remark went viral within a few minutes and racked up nearly 100K likes on TikTok. Following the comments, old claims about Tyga being an alleged predator also resurfaced online.

The singer and the youngest Kardashian-Jenner were first linked in 2011, when the former was 21 years old and the latter was just 14. The pair were largely criticized for their considerable age-difference and Tyga came under scrutiny for being romantically involved with a minor.

A look into Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s past relationship

Tyga and Kylie Jenner were first linked together in 2011 (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner first met Tyga when he performed at the former’s sister Kendall Jenner’s birthday party in 2011. Their flirty encounter was also documented in the corresponding episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The duo later reconnected during Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding in 2014, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder started making frequent appearances on Tyga’s social media. She also started hanging out with his friends Chris Brown and Trey Songz.

Kylie was 17 years old at the time, while the rapper was 25. As romance rumors surrounding the duo intensified, the pair continued to come under fire for their age difference. Meanwhile, Tyga also broke-up with his then-fiance Blac Chyna in 2014, just two years after they welcomed their son, King Cairo.

That same year, Kylie and the Still Got It singer spent Halloween together and also joined hands to volunteer for the Los Angeles Mission serving food to the homeless before Thanksgiving. However, both the model and musician denied the dating rumors, claiming they were “just friends.”

Despite denying the rumors, the pair continued to be photographed on several dates together and the rapper was also reportedly spotted with a ‘Kylie’ tattoo. The duo went on to spark engagement speculation after Kylie was spotted with a ring around the same time.

In 2015, Tyga featured Kylie in a music video for his song Stimulated, further confirming their relationship rumors. The duo were also together for the Kylie’s 18th birthday and were spotted celebrating the occasion on a beachside vacation.

However, the pair parted ways shortly after Tyga’s 26th birthday amid rumors of the latter cheating on the model with another actress. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie Jenner addressed the split and said the duo were now “best friends.”

"We’re not broken up. We became best friends before anything happened, so I think that that’s awesome and we’re just like, hanging out".

Also Read Article Continues below

The rumored couple briefly reconciled following their initial separation but called it quits once again in 2017. Kylie started dating Travis Scott shortly after and welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. She is currently expecting her second child with Scott.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia