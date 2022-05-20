Cannes 2022: Best-dressed women so far and what they wore

The Cannes 2022 Film Festival began on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and celebrities have been serving classy and glitzy looks non-stop since then. A-list celebrities fly in from all over the world to climb the signature red steps while flaunting their exquisite outfits that are often haute couture, fresh off the runway, or custom-made.

There are many films to look forward to for the official jury this year. Fans, for their part, will be happy to see stars like Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, and Jasmine Trinca attend the event.

It's only been a few weeks since the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, but celebrities have left their fans wanting when it comes to glamor. The 75th Cannes Film Festival is definitely the red carpet for ultimate sartorial elegance. The event itself celebrates global cinema in all its glory, but the red carpet brings forth the best of celebrity style.

From Louis Vuitton to Gucci to Tony Ward, the red carpet has truly come alive with the creations of these wonderful labels. Below we have listed the best dressed women at the Cannes 2022 Film Festival so far.

Top 5 best-dressed female celebrities at the Cannes 2022 festival

1) Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive

sydney sweeney’s whore @MIUCClAMUSE anne hathaway ate all the girls up in armani privé at the cannes film festival anne hathaway ate all the girls up in armani privé at the cannes film festival https://t.co/QuavgEqTkx

Anne Hathaway, 39, attented the Cannes 2022 Film Festival to promote her new period drama, Armageddon Time. This was her first-ever appearance at the film event, and she stood out in an Armani Prive two-piece dress while walking the red carpet on May 19, 2022.

The strapless Armani Prive gown was constructed beautifully and covered in white sequins. The oversized bow on the back of the dress that carried into the long train that flowed behind her was a dramatic twist that elevated the outfit.

She accessorized with the Mediterranean Reverie necklace from the new 'Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry' collection and a pair of silver slingback heels. The necklace was given a special shoutout by the brand as it showcased a royal blue cushion-cut sapphire of 107,15 carats. Anne was accompanied by her husband Adam Shulman to the event.

2) Rebecca Hall in Gucci

Mr. Quijada 🇺🇦🕊️ @UnaiQuijada #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes75 #RebeccaHall Rebecca Hall was looking breathtaking in bespoke Gucci while attending the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France Rebecca Hall was looking breathtaking in bespoke Gucci while attending the screening of "Final Cut (Coupez!)" and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival in Cannes, France ❤️ #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes75 #RebeccaHall https://t.co/HLrYdUxEKD

For the big opening night of Cannes 2022, juror Rebecca Hall was dressed in a pink and red exquisite gown from Gucci. The Italian fashion house maximized the splendor of the gown with the vibrant color combination, and the addition of organza ruffles and embellishments.

The custom Gucci gown featured full-length sleeves with dramatic ruffle detail on the cuffs and a long red train. With a psychedelic pattern and a flowy mermaid silhouette, the dress was quite a showstopper. She accessorized with drop earrings and a bixie hairstyle. Subtle makeup with a bold red lip completed the glam look.

3) Elle Fanning in Giorgio Armani Prive

Armani @armani Elle Fanning wore a custom crystal embroidered pink #GiorgioArmaniPrivé gown to attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. Elle Fanning wore a custom crystal embroidered pink #GiorgioArmaniPrivé gown to attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. https://t.co/vxxmvjcCY8

To mark her arrival at the 75th Cannes festival, Elle Fanning donned a custom Giorgio Armani Prive strapless gown in a beautiful, dusty pink hue. The silhouette of the gown was quite interesting, with the form-fitting upper half flaring into a tulle extravaganza.

The actress' sparkling sequinned outift commemorated the Top Gun: Maverick screening. The fitted bodice, covered in sparkling, silver beads, flowed into the fishtail-style tulle skirt. Elle's look was curated by Samantha McMillen, who styled her blonde locks in loose beachy Hollywood-esque curls.

4) Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland

Brazilian upermodel Alessandra Ambrosio certainly carried the energy of the Met Gala 2022 to the Cannes 2022 red carpet. The former Victoria's Secret model attended the Armageddon Tim screening wearing a white gown by French designer Stephane Rolland.

The full, satin skirt of the fascinating couture gown had a cloudlike effect, with the bodice being completely sheer apart from three cystal embellishments over the abdomen and bust. Rolland's creation was nothing short of a masterpiece.

To accessorize, the model wore a bold necklace, white opera gloves, and a pair of matching teardrop earrings. Styled by Dimitris Giannetos, the model's hairstyle leaned into the bridal aesthetic with a sleek bun. A few strands from the front were left out to frame the face.

5) Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton

best of deepika padukone @bestofdpadukone jury member deepika padukone attends the screening of "armageddon time" during the 75th annual cannes film festival, may 2022 in cannes. jury member deepika padukone attends the screening of "armageddon time" during the 75th annual cannes film festival, may 2022 in cannes. https://t.co/hpUyYTV99X

Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who is a juror for Cannes 2022, attended the Armageddon Time screening wearing a beautiful scarlet gown by Louis Vuitton on Thursday, May 19, 2022. With a plunging neckline held up by spaghetti straps, pelpum detailing at the waist and a long dramatic train, the dress was truly magnificent. The actress accessorized with a white gold and diamond necklace from Cartier's High Jewelry line.

Deepika's hair was tied back in a messy ponytail and the makeup stayed true to Hollywood-glam with a bold red slick lipstick and neutral eyeshadow.

