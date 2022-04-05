SKIMS by Kim Kardashian causes controversy with 'Fits Everybody' collection: Supermodel photo shoot sparks outrage

Kim Kardashian finds herself in the middle of a controversy yet again, this time involving her shapewear brand, SKIMS.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS launched its 'Fits Everbody' collection with a campaign starring supermodels exclusively. Kim Kardashian employed iconic Victoria's Secret models and posed with them in the photoshoot, which included Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel. The campaign launched on April 4, 2022, and has since been shared on Instagram by the four supermodels, SKIMS, and Kim Kardashian herself.
However, many have raised their eyebrows at the fact that the campaign for the 'Fits Everybody' collection does not cater to everyone at all. The blatant lack of inclusivity seems to go against the motto of the collection itself.
Negative reaction to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Fits Everybody campaign
While the campaign for SKIMS' 'Fits Everybody' is appealing no doubt, fans cannot help but notice that it is restricted to Victoria's Secret supermodels, who are the upholders of conventional beauty standards. With this collection, Kim K had an opportunity to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in a campaign starring women of all shapes and sizes. Sadly, she did not take it. With four supermodels donning the collection, many are finding it difficult to believe that the range will indeed be for everyone.
The Internet did not hold back on the criticism.
One netizen compared Kim Kardashian's SKIMS with Lizzo's recently launched shapewear brand, Yitty, to showcase the difference in representation.
Some questioned the validity of the collection and accused Kim of promoting harmful body standards.
Positive reactions to the collection
Every cloud has a silver lining. Many of Kim's fans have tweeted in support of the collection and the campaign.
Fans are enthusiastic about the Victoria's Secret Angels making a comeback for the SKIMS photoshoot. They agree that the campaign became iconic just by their presence.
More about SKIMS Fits Everybody campaign
SKIMS aims to celebrate strong and powerful women through the 'Fits Everybody' campaign. The brand wants to highlight that their products are made to lift women's confidence. According to Kim K, the label chose the quartet of supermodels for their "strength, energy and everlasting allure."
Kim made a statement regarding the campaign in an interview with WWD,
“Through the years, I’ve witnessed Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice lay the groundwork for what’s possible as fashion icons and entrepreneurs and bringing them together for the very first time with this campaign is a dream. These women are all trailblazers in their own right and I’m thrilled to be able to celebrate them in this way."
The 'Fits Everbody' collection is made with 'one size fits all' fabric which extends to 9 different sizes from XXS TO 4XL. The fabric stretches without ever losing its shape and hugs the body perfectly.