Who is Sean Bean's spouse? All about his marriages and ex-wives as GOT star's intimacy coordinator remarks spark backlash

English actor Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark on Game of Thrones, had to face severe criticism from several prominent figures after he stated that on-set intimacy coordinators "spoil the spontaneity" of a vulnerable scene.

In an interview with The Times UK published on August 5, the 63-year-old actor revealed how being directed while doing a s*x scene ultimately becomes a "technical exercise" rather than what natural lovers would do.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things. Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing… I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise."

While giving an example of his statement, Bean noted his experience while working on the 1993 TV film Lady Chatterley, which co-starred Joely Richardson.

"Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. It was joy. We had a good chemistry between us and we knew what we were doing was unusual because she was married, I was married. But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”

In the same interview, the Game of Thrones star pointed to a deleted scene from his current starter Snowpiercer, where his co-star Lena Hall shot a nude scene with a mango.

“Often the best work you do – where you’re trying to push the boundaries and the very nature of it is experimental – gets censored when TV companies or advertisers say it’s too much. It’s a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract. And mango-esque.”

When the interviewer pointed out that the importance of intimacy coordinators is to ensure that the actors are safe and comfortable with each other, Sean Bean said it depends on the actors and pointed out that Lena Hall "was up for anything" because she had a musical background.

Sean Bean's remarks were not well received by female actresses

Shortly after Bean's interview began to circulate, several female actresses weighed in on his remarks.

Addressing the actor's claim to be "up for anything," Lena Hall said her theatre background does not mean she is up for anything, adding that there are a lot of factors to be seen before performing a scene.

Lena Hall @LenaRockerHall 2. Just because I am in theater (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything. Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it. 2. Just because I am in theater (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything. Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it.

While dubbing Bean as an "awesome actor," Lena pointed out the importance of having intimacy coordinators on set.

Lena Hall @LenaRockerHall 4. If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won't need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, over exposed etc... I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I'll want an IC. 4. If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and with others in the room then I won't need an intimacy coordinator. BUT if there is any part of me that is feeling weird, gross, over exposed etc... I will either challenge the necessity of the scene or I'll want an IC.

Actress Jameela Jamil also shared her thoughts on Sean Bean's remarks, stating:

Jameela Jamil 🌈 @jameelajamil @Variety It should only be technical. It's like a stunt. Our job as actors is to make it not look technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope... @Variety It should only be technical. It's like a stunt. Our job as actors is to make it not look technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope...

Actress Rachel Zegler also recalled the time on the set of West Side Story when she was made to feel comfortable by an intimacy coordinator while shooting s*x scenes.

spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up. Variety @Variety ‘Games of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean Says Intimacy Coordinators ‘Spoil the Spontaneity,’ Decries Censorship trib.al/ezWS3N2 ‘Games of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean Says Intimacy Coordinators ‘Spoil the Spontaneity,’ Decries Censorship trib.al/ezWS3N2 intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience.spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up. twitter.com/Variety/status… intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience.spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up. twitter.com/Variety/status…

All about Sean Bean's spouses

Sean Bean, who once stated that he "believes in love" despite several divorces, has been married five times up until now.

1) Debra James

The Sharpe actor first tied the knot with Debra James in 1981, who was his high-school sweetheart. Their union took place soon after he earned a scholarship from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

At the time, Bean was 21 years old, and his marriage to the hairdresser only lasted for seven years until 1988 after he shifted to London for his acting career.

2) Melanie Hill

Two years after separating from his first wife, Sean Bean married Melanie Hill, a renowned actress who starred in Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Brassed Off, The Syndicate, and Waterloo Road in 1990.

The duo crossed each other's paths while studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Their marriage lasted for seven years, during which they welcomed two daughters, Lorna and Molly Bean.

3) Abigail Cruttenden

Three months after his divorce, in the same year, the Accused star exchanged wedding vows with actress Abigail Cruttenden in November 1997.

The duo first met when they appeared on the series Sharpe. Cruttenden has starred in several television series and films like Mog, Intimate Contact, Centrepoint, Love on a Branch Line, Charlotte Gray, Doctors and Nurses, The Theory of Everything, etc.

The duo welcomed a daughter named Evie in November 1998 but got divorced in 2000.

4) Georgina Sutcliffe

Sean Bean and Georgina Sutcliffe first met in 2003, when the latter managed a bar at the West End theater where the star used to perform Macbeth.

They started dating in 2006 and had a private ceremony in 2008 at the Marylebone register office.

Their marriage was also short-lived as they announced their separation in 2010 before patching things up in 2013. However, they finally ended things a few months later.

5) Ashley Moore

Sean Bean's current and fifth wife, Ashley, has been with the star for several years now. The two have been dating since 2013 and got engaged a year later, to marry in June 2017 in Dorset.

The 37-year-old frequently appears at red carpet events with the star. As per SomersetLive, Moore was surprised when Bean revealed he wasn't planning on tying the knot again until he met her.

In 2017, the Time actor revealed to the Daily Mail that he couldn't wait to spend their lives together.

