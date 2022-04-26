Who is Jameela Jamil? English actress quits Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal 

English actress Jameela Jamil has announced that she is leaving Twitter after news emerged that Elon Musk has bought the social media platform.

On April 25, the Tesla owner successfully purchased the social networking platform for around $44 billion. As a result, Twitter will be a privately held corporation.

Musk, the entrepreneur, invited his "worst critics" to stay on Twitter hours before the reveal.

Elon Musk @elonmusk I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means

Users of the site have reacted to the news of the sale, with some stating that they will be deleting their accounts.

Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil announced her intention to leave the platform as well, citing concerns about how the climate would alter under Musk's control.

She concluded her post to her fans by uploading four images of herself with her pet dog.

Jameela Jamil 🌈 @jameelajamil Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ https://t.co/fBDOuEYI3e

Jameela Jamil concluded her farewell address by expressing concern that Musk's projected bid to promote free expression might result in even more negative behavior on the platform. She had previously stated that if Musk's purchase was successful, she would quit her use of the site.

Who is Jameela Jamil?

Born on February 25, 1986, Jameela Jamil is a South Asian-born British actor, model, and campaigner. Her mother was born in Pakistan, while her father was born in India. She began her career as a model and photographer before moving on to become a TV program host and eventually an actress.

Jamil then became well-known as a philanthropist and an outspoken campaigner. She had several health concerns and had been through traumatic occurrences such as assaults and an accident.

Jameela Jamil had previously established herself as a successful model before becoming a household celebrity as a result of her appearance in the fantasy–comedy The Good Place. She made radio history when she became the first female solo host of the BBC Radio Chart Show. She then established herself as a bankable voice actor as well.

Musk became Twitter's largest shareholder earlier this year, purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the firm.

Twitter's Independent Board Chair, Bret Taylor, stated:

"The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing. The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders."

However, only last month, the world's richest man went a step further and offered $54.20 per share to gain complete ownership.

