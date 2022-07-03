When did Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler divorce? Laguna Beach alum calls split from ex-husband the 'best thing'

American TV personality Kristin Cavallari opened up about splitting up with ex-husband Jay Cutler and called it the "best thing" she has ever done.

While appearing on an episode of The School of Greatness podcast on June 29, the 35-year-old star revealed how her divorce with the NFL star kick-started her journey towards self-love.

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.”

The Laguna Beach alum further stated how her kids were the inspiration behind her being the "best version" of herself.

“I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids—and support them and encourage them—that's the most important thing.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, who got divorced in 2020, share three children together - Camden, Saylor and Jaxon.

Kristin Cavallari is in no rush to date anyone since her split

The Uncommon James founder said that she is in no hurry to date someone new as she is in a "really peaceful place" and feels the "best and happiest" she has ever been.

“I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

But at the same time, she is excited to see who she comes up in her life in the future.

“I’m actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I’ve done so much work the last few years. I’m in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be.”

Earlier while talking on the podcast, the Hills alum explained how her life had an impact through her divorce, and how everything feels "sad" while going through it.

“What I’ve also realized going through a divorce … [is that] even in our most challenging times — when we think the world is falling apart, we’re always going to be this sad, everything is going to always be horrible — we get through it … and then we look back and we realize why everything happened.”

Kristin Cavallari further added that beyond this, one starts to see how it all made sense once they get older. She added that she is "excited" for everything that lies ahead of her in life.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay met in 2010 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. They hit it off instantly, with what the star described in her 2016 memoir, Balancing in Heels, as "balanced each other out nicely."

They got engaged after dating for eight months but called it off three months into the engagement. As per US Weekly, an insider told them at the time that Cutler got cold feet and broke things off a week after their engagement party.

As per Page Six, the Very Cavallari star filed for divorce in April 2020 after Cutler failed to secure a job after his exit from the Bears in 2017 and had become "lazy and unmotivated."

