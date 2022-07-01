Is Taylor Swift engaged to Joe Alwyn? Report sends fans into a frenzy 

American songstress Taylor Swift has allegedly got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, British actor-songwriter Joe Alwyn.

As per news outlet The Sun, a source close to the 31-year-old actor revealed that the duo have been engaged for a "few months" now. However, the couple have only disclosed the news to their near and dear ones.

The source stated:

"They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

According to the source, while Taylor Swift has a "beautiful ring," she prefers to wear it only in private and not in public.

The source, who is reportedly very close to Alwyn, also said:

"Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement."

The source went on to add that the discreet couple wants their private lives to "stay away from the cameras as much as possible." The source also hinted that if the couple ever planned to get married, it would be a "simple and elegant affair" without paparazzi around.

Twitter reactions on Taylor Swift's engagement news

Fans of the Blank Space crooner were happy when the news of Swift getting engaged to Joe Alwyn went viral. While many were in disbelief that Taylor Swift was engaged, others celebrated it even as some dissed her ex-boyfriends.

A brief look into Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's guarded relationship

The You Belong With Me singer and Joe Alwyn were first linked romantically in May 2017 following her breakup with English actor Tom Hiddleston. At the time, there were reports that the couple had been dating for months and that Swift would disguise herself and live in London for months to be close to Alwyn.

A few months later, reports from insiders came in that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were "very much in love" and that they were quite low-key about their relationship.

The reports stated that their relationship was "very normal" and not many people knew about it. Additionally, the reports said:

"They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow."

For months, the couple was very tight-lipped about their romance. However, in August 2018, they made a rare public appearance where they stepped out for dinner in London, hand in hand.

In September 2018, Alwyn finally addressed their relationship during an interview with the British Vogue. He said:

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private. And that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Since then, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been photographed multiple times as they strolled the streets or attended parties together. However, the couple kept mum about the events of their private lives.

The British actor also confirmed that he was quarantining with Swift during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was in November 2020 that Taylor Swift shared why she kept her relationship out of the limelight. The singer was speaking to Paul McCartney, when she said:

“But I think that in knowing him [Alwyn] and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a story line to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy."

Later, Taylor Swift also confirmed that her boyfriend had helped her compose a number of songs from her award-winning albums. Alwyn co-wrote the songs with Swift under the name William Bowery.

