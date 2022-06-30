"Baby Hiddleston is coming": Netizens go berserk after Tom Hiddleston's fiancée Zawe Ashton debuts baby bump at movie premiere 

Tom Hiddleston is going to be a father. On Wednesday night, Hiddleston's fiance, Zawe Ashton, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Mr. Malcolm's List.
The actress wore a gold, off-shoulder dress and an empire-line waist that complimented her belly. A source close to the couple later confirmed the news, which sent fans into a frenzy.
A user with the Twitter ID @updatesofTH_ posted a picture of Ashton to share their excitement over the news.
Tom Hiddleston fans shared their reaction on Twitter, proclaiming Ashton looked gorgeous
Fans of Tom Hiddleston were quick to react to the news, filling Twitter with good wishes for the couple. People congratulated the actors and expressed that the duo would become great parents, pointing out that Ashton looked beautiful on the red carpet.
Some fans shared that Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's pregnancy news made their day and claimed that the baby would be beautiful. One user even predicted that the couple would have a baby girl.
Fans are confident that Tom Hiddleston will make a great dad. The actor loves to spend time with Marvel co-star Benedict Cumberbatch's children. He has confessed a desire to be a father on numerous occasions.
Hilariously, numerous Hiddleston fans joked about being upset on the news. They posted memes about feeling devastated at not being in Ashton's place.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton announced their engagement earlier this month
Hiddleston did not accompany Ashton to the premiere, who walked the red carpet with co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James, and Sianad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones.
After three months of speculation from fans, the couple confirmed their engagement sometime in June 2022. Rumors of their engagement sparked on social media after the 37-year-old actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March.
The LOKI actor said he was "very happy" while talking about his engagement in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of a 2019 play titled Betrayal. According to a source who worked on the show, the couple had great chemistry and liked working together. In a statement given to People, the source said:
"They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry. There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close. Tom has always been a very, very private person. Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands."
Hiddleston has always been private about his personal life and has expressed discontent about sharing his love life with the media. The actor told the Telegraph:
"I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."
Rumors of Hiddleston and Ashton dating started after the couple was photographed attending the US Open together. Later, the paparazzi photographed them kissing while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, in 2021, which solidified the news of their romance.