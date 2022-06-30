"Baby Hiddleston is coming": Netizens go berserk after Tom Hiddleston's fiancée Zawe Ashton debuts baby bump at movie premiere 

Tom Hiddleston is going to be a father. On Wednesday night, Hiddleston's fiance, Zawe Ashton, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Mr. Malcolm's List.

The actress wore a gold, off-shoulder dress and an empire-line waist that complimented her belly. A source close to the couple later confirmed the news, which sent fans into a frenzy.

A user with the Twitter ID @updatesofTH_ posted a picture of Ashton to share their excitement over the news.

Tom Hiddleston fans shared their reaction on Twitter, proclaiming Ashton looked gorgeous

Fans of Tom Hiddleston were quick to react to the news, filling Twitter with good wishes for the couple. People congratulated the actors and expressed that the duo would become great parents, pointing out that Ashton looked beautiful on the red carpet.

Lennon Love Bug @slytherinlennon I love this. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton make such a beautiful couple and they’re going to be such amazing parents. I’m so happy for them both and their baby will be so loved. Her baby bump is so adorable 🥺🥰 I love this. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton make such a beautiful couple and they’re going to be such amazing parents. I’m so happy for them both and their baby will be so loved. Her baby bump is so adorable 🥺🥰😍 https://t.co/BUTzoQ2R1c

ᴴ @hiddlouistan zawe asthon the future wife and mother of tom hiddleston's son looking completely beautiful with her baby bump zawe asthon the future wife and mother of tom hiddleston's son looking completely beautiful with her baby bump https://t.co/W9LisWdVoh

ًً liv ☽ @marcsmoonknight tom hiddleston and zawe are having a baby ☹️☹️☹️ I'm so happy for them tom hiddleston and zawe are having a baby ☹️☹️☹️ I'm so happy for them

Some fans shared that Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's pregnancy news made their day and claimed that the baby would be beautiful. One user even predicted that the couple would have a baby girl.

Anis 💐 @nakazaniye__ Ok but Tom Hiddleston's child gonna be so damn gorgeous bcz the dad is gorgeous and Zawe Ashton akak the mama is also gorgeous af so it's like a blessed baby and I'm here for it Ok but Tom Hiddleston's child gonna be so damn gorgeous bcz the dad is gorgeous and Zawe Ashton akak the mama is also gorgeous af so it's like a blessed baby and I'm here for it 😭❤️

☆Queen Charles II☆ @charzander92 #TomHiddleston and #ZaweAshton are going to have a baby and I feel like this is the absolute most positive news I could’ve read all day. They’re going to be such great parents. 🥹🥹🥹 my little heart is so happy! #TomHiddleston and #ZaweAshton are going to have a baby and I feel like this is the absolute most positive news I could’ve read all day. They’re going to be such great parents. 🥹🥹🥹 my little heart is so happy!

moon ⑰ jack in the box & sector 17 🔜 @hellawoozi ZAWE ASHTON AND TOM HIDDLESTON’S BABY IS GONNA BE SO BEAUTIFUL I JUST KNOW IT ZAWE ASHTON AND TOM HIDDLESTON’S BABY IS GONNA BE SO BEAUTIFUL I JUST KNOW IT

bea steve harrington’s wife @witchbelova Manifesting:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Tom hiddleston and

🕯 zawe ashton’s baby 🕯

It’s a girl

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 Manifesting: 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 Tom hiddleston and 🕯 zawe ashton’s baby 🕯 It’s a girl 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯

shell @mylvney zawe ashton and tom hiddleston are gonna raise the most fancy british baby zawe ashton and tom hiddleston are gonna raise the most fancy british baby

kat ᗢ harkNESs || ☂ua & st era @scarlet_witchxx Really woke up to Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston having a baby!! This is going to be a great day <3 Really woke up to Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston having a baby!! This is going to be a great day <3

Fans are confident that Tom Hiddleston will make a great dad. The actor loves to spend time with Marvel co-star Benedict Cumberbatch's children. He has confessed a desire to be a father on numerous occasions.

wookie @capbucko tom hiddleston reading books and poetry to his baby is something that is definitely going to happen and im so happy that he's finally going to be able to do it 🥺 tom hiddleston reading books and poetry to his baby is something that is definitely going to happen and im so happy that he's finally going to be able to do it 🥺

Dianela 💚 @dianela96 and now all you can think of is him holding a beautiful baby and watching the jungle book When all your friends know how much you love @twhiddleston so they bombard you with videos telling you he’s going to be a dadand now all you can think of is him holding a beautiful baby and watching the jungle book When all your friends know how much you love @twhiddleston so they bombard you with videos telling you he’s going to be a dad 😭😭😭😭😭 and now all you can think of is him holding a beautiful baby and watching the jungle book 😭💕

M. A. Zavala 💖💜💙 @MegZavala tom hiddleston is going to be a DAD



a baby loki omg tom hiddleston is going to be a DAD a baby loki omg

Hilariously, numerous Hiddleston fans joked about being upset on the news. They posted memes about feeling devastated at not being in Ashton's place.

𝓃𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒶𝒶𝒶 🎀 98 DAYS 🫶🏽 @harrys_bussy me logging back on twitter and seeing that Tom Hiddleston is about to be a daddy to a baby that ain’t MINE me logging back on twitter and seeing that Tom Hiddleston is about to be a daddy to a baby that ain’t MINE https://t.co/9sYe4qRVxm

Selena @selenaramsawak Tom Hiddleston is having a baby and it’s not with me. Please respect my privacy during this trying time. Tom Hiddleston is having a baby and it’s not with me. Please respect my privacy during this trying time.

Kira Kenobi 𓃰 @frecklycheeks Tom Hiddleston is going to be a dad and I am not the baby mama, please respect my privacy during this time Tom Hiddleston is going to be a dad and I am not the baby mama, please respect my privacy during this time https://t.co/BXUdEV9Vt9

ᵂⁱᵗʰ ʸᵒᵘ ᴶⁱᵐⁱⁿ💙☽¹³ ⁺ ᴸᵒᵏⁱ🍒🌻 @moonchpromisejm Congratulations to Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton for their future baby, I'm not jealous, I'm very happy I'm really very happy that I won't be the mother of Tom's baby, Tom wanted someone to share his life with for a long time & of course not It's me but I'm really happy for them Congratulations to Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton for their future baby, I'm not jealous, I'm very happy I'm really very happy that I won't be the mother of Tom's baby, Tom wanted someone to share his life with for a long time & of course not It's me but I'm really happy for them https://t.co/s6qlz7xY2k

izzy @romanoffrry tom hiddleston is having a baby and i’m not the mother tom hiddleston is having a baby and i’m not the mother https://t.co/PmXuNWx4VE

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton announced their engagement earlier this month

Hiddleston did not accompany Ashton to the premiere, who walked the red carpet with co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James, and Sianad Gregory, as well as director Emma Holly Jones.

After three months of speculation from fans, the couple confirmed their engagement sometime in June 2022. Rumors of their engagement sparked on social media after the 37-year-old actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2022 BAFTA Awards in March.

The LOKI actor said he was "very happy" while talking about his engagement in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of a 2019 play titled Betrayal. According to a source who worked on the show, the couple had great chemistry and liked working together. In a statement given to People, the source said:

"They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry. There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close. Tom has always been a very, very private person. Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands."

Hiddleston has always been private about his personal life and has expressed discontent about sharing his love life with the media. The actor told the Telegraph:

"I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

Rumors of Hiddleston and Ashton dating started after the couple was photographed attending the US Open together. Later, the paparazzi photographed them kissing while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, in 2021, which solidified the news of their romance.

