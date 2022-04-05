Kristin Cavallari x Tyler Cameron photos surface online after Uncommon James founder reveals she's "ready for a relationship"

The Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron were recently spotted being cozy with each other during a recent shoot.

The picture of the two emerged days after Kristin Cavallari revealed that she is “ready for a relationship” in the middle of a divorce with her estranged husband Jay Cutler.

All About Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Photos

The 35-year-old Kristin Cavallari was spotted getting cozy with the 29 -year-old former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron while shooting a campaign for Cavallari’s clothing and jewelry line, Uncommon James, on April 4.

In pictures shared by TMZ from the shoot, the Colorado native was seen in a flowy dress with accessories, while the You Deserve Better author was dressed in a T-shirt and jeans.

Cavallari’s new budding relationship comes days after she said she is ready to start a new relationship and have more babies amid her divorce from her former NFL player husband Jay Cutler, with whom she shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6.

Although the couple separated in April 2020, they are yet to finalize their split.

After spending “literally 2 years to fully heal” and “work through some heavy stuff,” the jewelry designer is now ready to get back into the dating world. Speaking about her decision during a question-and-answer session on her Instagram Story on April 2, the Laguna Beach alum said:

“I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

Although, her marriage with Cuttler did not have a fairy tale ending but she “still very much believe in marriage” and is excited to start “a new relationship as a different person” after spending time on herself.

Moreover, the mom of three is “open to one more” kid to expand her brood. She is now looking for “someone who is so comfortable in their own skin, who is stable and has their own s–t going on. I want a good, sweet guy.”

Cavallari and Cutler began dating in September 2010 and got engaged in April 2011. However, they called off their engagement in July 2011, but reconciled that November. They got married two years later on June 7, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. But in April 2020, the couple announced their split, saying the two have simply grown apart.

Cavallari was earlier linked to comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice, while Cameron has dated Gigi Hadid, Camila Kendra and Hannah Brown.

