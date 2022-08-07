5 best horror movies currently streaming on Prime Video

Prime Video has every film and show genre you could possibly wish for, ranging from hardcore action to spine chilling horror or heartwarming dramas. With over twenty-six thousand movies and TV shows, Prime Video has something for everyone.

If you are a fan of horror titles and like the adrenaline boost that jumpscares give you, Prime Video has some exciting titles stacked for you.

Ranging from psychological horror to paranormal to even the classic slasher genre of movies, Prime Video offers a wide range of selections to choose from. If you're feeling overwhelmed when deciding on what to watch, be sure to check out our five top picks of horror movies available for streaming on the platform.

Train to Busan and 4 of the best horror flicks to check out today on Prime Video

1) Train to Busan

Train to Busan (Image via Next Entertainment World)

Train to Busan is a South Korean horror action film that was released in 2016. The film was directed by Yeon-Sang Ho and was very well received by the audience, with a record-breaking 10 million theatergoers. The film starred actors like Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-Mi, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik and others. Train to Busan premiered in the 2016 Cannes Film Festival on May 13.

The film follows a group of passengers on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan when a zombie apocalypse breaks out across the country and infects everybody. When an infected woman gets on the train, the infection spreads throughout the locomotive with a handful of survivors remaining. The film tells the story of if and how any survivors reach safety or perish to the infection.

2) The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (Image via MGM)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane is a 1976 horror thriller by Nicolas Gessner, adapted from the 1974 novel of the same name by Laird Koenig. The film stars Jodie Foster, Scott Jacoby, Martin Sheen, Alexis Smith and Mort Shuman.

The film tells the story of Rynn Jacobs, who moves to the seaside town of Wells Harbor, Maine, with her poet father. But when her nosy neighbor and son get suspicious of never seeing her father around, they make inappropriate advances to discover the truth about Jacobs. Meanwhile, Rynn befriends Mario, the nephew of the local officer, Miglioriti.

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane is a thrilling tale of murder, horror and romance that keeps you on the edge of the seat throughout.

3) Oculus

Oculus (Image via Blumhouse)

Oculus has been one of the most talked about and celebrated supernatural psychological horror movies of the last decade. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film was released theatrically in 2014 to wide praise and positive critical acclaim. It was commercially successful too, grossing $44 million against a $5 million budget. The film stars Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites in the lead roles.

Oculus revolves around the Russell family, primarily siblings Kaylie and Tim. After their parents die under the influence of a haunted mirror, Tim was held responsible for the murder of his father and put behind bars. In the present, Kaylie and Tim try to document the powers of the mirror and destroy it for good. But they are faced with hurdles and hallucinations before becoming victims of the mirror's attacks.

Oculus treads a thin line between reality and hallucinations and is a spine chilling story that makes you afraid to look into another mirror.

4) Candyman

Candyman (Image via Universal)

Candyman is a supernatural slasher horror directed by Nia DaCosta as a sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Paris and Nathan Jarrett in lead roles with Vanessa Williams, Virginia Madsen and Tody Todd reprising their original roles. Written by Nope creator Jordan Peele, Candyman takes the slasher horror genre to a different level.

Set in the same Cabrini-Green housing project in Chicago, Anthony McCoy is a budding artist looking for new inspiration. When he hears about the legend of the Candyman, he decides to summon him as an inspiration for his art piece. Candyman keeps a lot of things similar to its 1992 original film and includes new subplots and twists to make it a more harrowing experience.

Candyman was well received in the box office, making $77 million against a $25 million budget.

5) A Quiet Place: Part 2

A Quiet Place: Part 2 (Image via Paramount)

A Quiet Place: Part 2 is the sequel to the A Quiet Place (2018), directed by John Krasinski. The post-apocalyptic horror title was released in 2020 to a huge success and made records for having one of the biggest opening days during the pandemic. A Quiet Place: Part 2 grossed a total of $297.4 million against a budget of $55-60 million.

The film tells the story of a world infested by blind aliens who locate their prey with their acute sense of hearing. Set a year after the events of the first film, A Quiet Film: Part 2 follows the Abbotts as they fight to survive in the post-apocalyptic silent world. They locate a safe haven on an island where survivors are living normally, since the Death Angels cannot swim.

These are some of the best horror titles available right now on Prime Video for streaming. If you're a fan of good spine chilling stories or nail-biting situations, be sure not to miss any of these titles.

