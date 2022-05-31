Korean celebs at Cannes Film Festival 2022: IU, Song Kang-ho, and more

Korean Entertainment took flight at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with stars such as IU, Song Kang-Ho, Park Chan-wook, and others attending the prestigious event. Not only were these Korean celebs honored at the mega film festival event, some even brought home awards due to their excellence in cinema and industry.

While many stars made history at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, stars such as Lee Joo-young and IU adorned the French Rivera with their splendid looks and attire.

The two actresses are all set to appear in Broker by Hirokazu Kore-eda, a Japanese director, who is releasing his first film with an entire Korean setting. The film was submitted to compete for the Palme d’Or at the esteemed festival.

Fortunately, many Korean stars made their presence at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Hence, here are five Korean celebrities who made an appearance at the event.

IU and four other Korean stars who attended the Cannes Film Festival 2022

1) Song Kang-ho

Festival de Cannes @Festival_Cannes

-

Le Prix d’interprétation masculine revient à SONG Kang Ho dans BROKER (LES BONNES ÉTOILES) réalisé par KORE-EDA Hirokazu

#Cannes2022 #Palmares #Awards #BROKER The Award for Best Actor goes to SONG Kang-Ho in BROKER by KORE-EDA HirokazuLe Prix d’interprétation masculine revient à SONG Kang Ho dans BROKER (LES BONNES ÉTOILES) réalisé par KORE-EDA Hirokazu The Award for Best Actor goes to SONG Kang-Ho in BROKER by KORE-EDA Hirokazu - Le Prix d’interprétation masculine revient à SONG Kang Ho dans BROKER (LES BONNES ÉTOILES) réalisé par KORE-EDA Hirokazu#Cannes2022 #Palmares #Awards #BROKER https://t.co/3jIfJvvICX

We begin the list with the esteemed Korean actor, who brought home the Best Male Actor Award, a first for Korea. Previously, in 2007, actress Jeon Do-yeon won the Best Actress Award for her role in Secret Sunshine.

Song Kang-Ho, who is known globally for his roles in renowned films, was at the French Rivera because of his participation in Kore-eda's film Broker. The actor also played a leading role in the 2019 Korean film, Parasite, which won the first Palme d'Or for Korea.

2) Lee Ji-eun (IU)

⋆ @itgirlspo Korea's pop it girl IU at Cannes Korea's pop it girl IU at Cannes https://t.co/1s4UWn3SVV

The popular soloist turned actress Lee Ji-eun (IU) also attended the Cannes Film Festival 2022. IU stars in Broker and was seen with the other cast members walking down the red carpet. IU stole the show with her gorgeous looks and dresses, also creating a buzz on the internet.

IU started her career as a K-pop soloist. However, due to her many talents, she has established herself as a remarkable actress.

3) Park Chan-wook

Park Chan Wook's Daughter @widyalfaristha Park Chan Wook,the stylish master of the revenge tale and creator of twist-heavy,mind-bending films who packs every scene with incredible amounts of detail to develop the characters,grimmy set design, nauseatingly violent set pieces,Park's visual style is that visceral obscenity. Park Chan Wook,the stylish master of the revenge tale and creator of twist-heavy,mind-bending films who packs every scene with incredible amounts of detail to develop the characters,grimmy set design, nauseatingly violent set pieces,Park's visual style is that visceral obscenity. https://t.co/IoplOHa8wW

Creator of hit Korean films such as Oldboy and The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook won the Best Director Award at the festival for his new film, Decision To Leave. This was the fourth time Park entered the competition, and it was his first Director's Award. In the past, he has won two Jury Prizes for his films Oldboy (2004) and Thirsty (2009).

Both Song Kang-ho and Park Chan-wook have worked together on some of the biggest blockbusters. It was truly wonderful to see the duo receive two prestigious awards at the ceremony.

4) Lee Joo-young

Actress Lee Joo-young, who also stars in Broker, was present at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The Itaewon Class actress appeared bold and charismatic as she walked down the red carpet.

Along with the other cast, Lee Joo-young served looks and also shared multiple snaps from her time at the French Rivera. The actress is widely popular among fans for her roles in Itaewon Class, Times, Baseball Girl, and more.

5) Lee Jung-jae

🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 @Serenidad000 🏻. Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung Jae receiving a 7 minute standing ovation in Cannes for their film "The Hunt"🏻. Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung Jae receiving a 7 minute standing ovation in Cannes for their film "The Hunt" 👏🏻. https://t.co/AwouV5GpCU

The Squid Game frontman, who became a global name after the release of the Netflix hit show, also attended the prestigious and fancy film festival. This time, however, he attended the festival as a first-time director.

Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut film Hunt was picked for the non-competitive screening at Cannes, and due to its quality and outstanding structure, Hunt and its team received a grand seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Korean cinema continues to make the fans proud. Alongside the five stars mentioned above, many other celebrities and crew members attended the Cannes Film Festival adding success to the industry.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul