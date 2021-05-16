Minecraft "How To Train Your Dragon" DLC: Everything players need to know

A few days ago, Mojang unexpectedly announced the release of a new Minecraft DLC themed around the popular DreamWorks franchise; "How To Train Your Dragon."

The DLC is already live; purchaseable for one thousand three-hundred and forty minecoins on the Minecraft Marketplace. The DLC transforms the regular overworld we know and love into the islands populated through, and through, with vikings, and crawling with dragons. It comes with new locations, characters from the movies, quests, items, and, of course, many different types of dragons for players to train and ride.

What does this Minecraft DLC include?

(Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft DLC is truly perfect for fans who were in love with the original animated movies. As it features many of the very same characters, locations, and dragons from the films.

Here are some excerpts from the official website, briefly talking about the exciting new features:

"I can’t wait to take flight on one of the dragons – I don’t want to brag, but I have been confused for Toothless on more than one occasion! The people of Berk will think they’re seeing double when we soar through the skies! You can fly with all the different dragons, but if you want a change of pace or just prefer a stroll, you can explore on foot as well."

"When you want a break from fun flights, Hiccup will join you on exciting adventures and missions! You can also team up with Stoick the Vast, Astrid, Snotlout and the rest of the gang to pitch in and help the residents of Berk. There is a lot to do, so you better get to it! It’s just like the old dragon saying: *flame noises*. Because everybody doesn’t get to hang out with Stormfly regularly, I have provided a rough translation in case you don’t speak dragon: The work of a world-class citizen of Berk is never done, but you’ll have a lot of fun doing it!"

The islands of the Barbaric Archipelago, including the island of Berk, will be featured in the Minecraft DLC.

Players will be able to participate in new adventures and quests from these locations, oftentimes teaming up with other characters from the series; such as, Hiccup, Astrid, and Stoick.

Of course, there will be many species of dragons, as seen in the movies, for fans to train and ride. Areas of the game, including the other islands, can be accessible either on foot, or via dragon flight. It's up to players to decide what route their nordic adventure on the islands takes.

The trailer also teases another gameplay feature where players can attack neighboring ships and free dragons that might be trapped on-board.

What's more? This Minecraft DLC capitalizes on character customization. There are twenty-four different skins included in the purchase of the downloadable content, as well as a free character creation item that players can use in-game.

Fans acknowledge that this was a rather random crossover; but players are accepting the release of this Minecraft DLC with open arms. Despite it's release going live only a few days ago, there have already been a plethora of reviews and playthroughs for players to check out if they're still feeling unsure about purchasing this downloadable content.

Go and start new adventures as a dragon trainer. Minecraft fans who play the game on their Nintendo Switch are also in luck; as the DLC has extended its reach to be purchaseable, and playable, there too.