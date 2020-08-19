5 best Minecraft DLC's in the game's history

Minecraft is one game where there is no dearth of mods, packs, and additional content made by its vibrant community of players. However, there have also been regular updates and DLC's made by the official creators to add to the title's incredible gameplay. These DLC's are worth checking out, as they often take pop culture references and add these to the game to spice it up a great deal.

Five best DLC’s in Minecraft's history

5) Halloween Mash-Up Pack

Halloween Mash-Up Pack (Image credits: Just Push Start)

If exploring caves, dungeons, and the Nether wasn’t scary enough for you, then here comes a Minecraft DLC that’s dedicated to making you feel a chill down your spine. With several new creepy locations to venture into — the old mansion, the horror carnival, as well as several other chilling sites, the Halloween Mash-Up Pack is perfect for players who are just not afraid of plain old creepers anymore.

4) Toy Story Pack

Toy Story Pack (Image credits: Skycaptin5lol, Youtube)

The world of Disney’s hit movies can now come alive in your Minecraft gameplay. Starting from a recreation of Andy’s bedroom to the return of your favourite characters like Buzz Lightyear and Woody, there is no shortage of Toy Story fun to be had in this adventure. You play as one of the toys and embark on a grand adventure that might just take you to infinity and beyond!

3) Egyptian Mythology Mash-Up Pack

Ancient Egyptian Mash-Up Pack (Image credits: CairoScene)

This fantastic pack is based on Egyptian mythology, and adds a bucket load of textures, skins, and locations to your gameplay, all set to an appropriate soundtrack. Minecraft now becomes fit for a Pharaoh, as you explore ancient tombs and visit the Valley of the Kings or scale the Pyramids and the Sphinx. Of course, don’t forget to build your own monument to the skies.

2) Pirates of the Caribbean Pack

Pirates of the Caribbean Pack (Image credits: Art Station)

Yo Ho, Yo Ho, a pirate’s life for me! And you! With the perfect DLC to add a little bit of skullduggery to Minecraft. You can now sail aboard the Black Pearl, along with your favourite Captain Jack Sparrow. Explore famous locations such as Tortuga and Shipwreck Cove, fight off undead pirates and stooges of the East India Company, and bring back more treasure than you can spend!

1) Jurassic World Pack

Jurassic World Pack (Image credits: PCGamesN)

Since the Jurassic Park franchise first released in 1993, it has been one of the best movie series, and has captured the imaginations of many. So it’s no wonder that Minecraft has now opened its gates to the dangerous park.

You can now manage the most luxurious Jurassic Park, breed your own dinosaurs, hunt for new DNA to experiment with, go along with your teams to handle emergencies, and try to keep your park in business. Are you up to the task?

