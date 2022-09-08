"It is not a goal for my career": Idris Elba puts the lid on James Bond fan-casting stories

The fabled James Bond franchise and Idris Elba's name have appeared beside each other multiple times over the past decade.

Often touted by fans, critics, and enthusiasts as the successor to the massively successful portrayal of the secret agent played by Daniel Craig, Idris Elba has finally put a lid on rumored casting stories.

In a recent interview on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast, the Beast star expressed his frustration over the constant questions about playing the role of James Bond. After years of repeating his answer about the Bond franchise, Elba has finally revealed how frustrated he is with the nagging, and even called it "lazy journalism."

He further claimed that the role is not for him and that he does not view Bond’s role as his career goal.

"I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be." - Idris Elba

The prolific British actor has long been tipped as the next James Bond. This comes for a variety of reasons. For one, the stylish and charismatic actor embodies almost everything that the fictional British Secret Service agent stands for, be it the subtle charm or the piercing look.

Moreover, there has never been a James Bond actor of color, with the previous ones being played by actors like Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery.

However, the actor does not believe that this role is ideal for him or his career. After years of dodging the question and denying it, he has made a bold statement putting a stop to the James Bond rumors on the podcast The Shop. He said:

"It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals."

Elba further acknowledged how playing the iconic character will satisfy the nation. He said:

"It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction, It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes. I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be."

On Jemel Hill is Unbothered, Idris Elba declared that he had no more answers to the Bond question and stated:

"I have no more answers for it. I just tell people ‘aw, don’t ask me that.’ Because a lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as clickbait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things. Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumor. But most times now I tend not to talk about it."

For now, netizens can safely rule out Idris Elba while talking about the next Bond film. The next film in the franchise is over two years away and there are plenty of options to explore before that. Sadly, this is a closed chapter for now.

